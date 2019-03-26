GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The delivery of cybersecurity services is complex because threats are often difficult to define: the types of cybercrime differ, the motivations for these crimes differ, the assets targeted differ and the remedies differ.

Cybersecurity threats 2019

Whereas most types of criminal activity have a single target (e.g., to steal money) and a single motive (e.g., to get rich), cybercrime is different. It has many motives, can come in many forms and can be committed by ‘threat actors’ of various guises.

Cyber threat, selected threat actors



Therefore, cybersecurity has become a mission-critical business risk, not just a technical problem to overcome, yet it remains a non-core competence for most boards.

Data breaches can often be inevitable when the CEO – or his or her team – lacks sufficient training to manage this business risk effectively.

This lack of awareness is even more acute in the small and medium-size business (SMB) segment. Moreover, large corporations and SMBs cannot address cybersecurity risks on their own. Most of them lack the staff and the technology necessary to address current threats.

This represents an opportunity for cybersecurity services providers, in particular for telcos, that can harness their in-country presence and existing enterprise customer relationships as a competitive advantage when targeting local large and SMB clients with Cyber Security solutions.

