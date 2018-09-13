Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

ECJ delivers verdict on Russian sanctions

The European Court of Justice will today deliver its judgment in several cases challenging sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union.

The cases were brought about by a number of Russian banks and businesses in the oil and gas sector, including the petroleum company Rosneft and the state-owned Sberbank of Russia. Cases involving VTB Bank, Gazprom Neft, Vnesheconombank, Prominvestbank and DenizBank will also be resolved.

The EU imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the Russian military’s intervention in Ukraine in 2014. Russian troops entered and took control the Crimean peninsula, a disputed area in the Black Sea that connects the two countries.

The session is expected to begin at 8:30am London time.

East coast braces for Hurricane Florence

Roy Cooper, Governor of North Carolina, will hold a press conference today to provide an update on the state’s preparations for Hurricane Florence.

The category 4 hurricane is expected to make landfall on Saturday, bringing with it sustained winds of up to 130mph.

The National Hurricane Center has warned that Hurricane Florence poses a threat to the lives of those in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

The National Weather Service has warned that Florence “will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast.”

Strong wings are expected to linger for more than 24 hours, with up to 40 inches of rainwater could be dumped on some coastal areas as Florence passes through.

Aung San Suu Kyi addresses World Economic Forum

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will speak today at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN.

The under-fire leader will take part in a panel discussion on Asia’s geopolitical outlook alongside Norwegian politician Børge Brende, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Aung San Suu Kyi’s appearance at WEF comes as she continues to face criticism over mass killings carried out by Myanmar’s military.

More than 10,000 Rohingya Muslims are believed to have been killed, with 700,000 more having fled their homes as rogue military officials orchestrated the attacks with what United Nations has described as “genocidal intent”.

The summit – which will reach its conclusion today in Ha Noi, Vietnam, – attracts political figures and business leaders from around the globe.

Yesterday’s highlights