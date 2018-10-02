Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Stormy Daniels releases Full Disclosure

Adult film star Stormy Daniels today releases her tell-all book, Full Disclosure, offering an insight into her alleged affair with President of the United States Donald Trump.

The biography details Daniels’ journey from “a rough childhood in Louisiana onto the national stage”, and is likely to include all the details about Trump’s alleged attempts to silence her during his presidential bid.

Daniels claims to have had an affair with Trump, who has previously denied it, in 2006.

“I was like, I’m going to write everything and include it, and people can think what they want about me. But at least it’s the truth,” Daniels has said.

In August, Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, admitting that he had made hush payments to Daniels and a second woman. Cohen claims that he did so on Trump’s orders. However, the President denies any knowledge of the payments until after they were made.

Pepsi announces Q3 results

Soft drinks giant PepsiCo will today announce its results from the third quarter of 2018 via a conference call streamed live via its investors website.

The company is expected to post earnings of $1.56 per share on revenue of $16.4bn, gains of 5.4% and 0.9% year-over-year.

The announcement is expected to be made before the NASDAQ exchange opens today at 2:30pm London time.

The company has faced the difficult task of diversifying its portfolio in recent times with the soft drinks industry in decline. The company purchased home fizzy drink maker SodaStream and health snack maker Bare Foods earlier this year.

Johnson calls to swap Chequers for Canada

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is expected to call for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May’s proposed Chequers agreement to be ‘chucked’ as Britain heads into the final few months of Brexit negotiations with a no-deal scenario still a possibility.

Johnson is scheduled to speak at an event held by the ConservativeHome website, with his talk likely to focus on his alternative Brexit plan, published by The Telegraph last week.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The eccentric politician has accused May’s government of failing to “deliver on the mandate of the people”.

His “plan for a better Brexit” calls for the UK to agree an agreement with the European Union similar to the one that it recently signed with Canada. Under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), 99% of tariffs on goods traded between Canada and the EU are now duty free.

The event is set to begin at 1pm London time.

Yesterday’s highlights