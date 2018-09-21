Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Apple fans get an upgrade

The iPhone XS, described by Apple as the “most advanced smartphone ever developed”, goes on sale today.

The new device features an improved screen, promising 60% greater dynamic range when viewing high definition content. Likewise, it has also been upgraded to provide faster touch responses and improved facial recognition detection.

The iPhone XS was announced at the Apple launch event last week alongside the larger iPhone Xs Max, the budget iPhone XR option and the Apple Watch 4.

Apple will be hopeful that it has the same impact as the release of the iPhone X last year. Strong handset sales helped the tech giant to become the first trillion dollar company earlier this year.

McKeever case threatens Mueller investigation

The US Court of Appeals will today hear evidence in the McKeever vs Sessions case, relating to the disappearance of Columbia university professor Jesus Galindez in 1956.

While the case does not appear to be linked to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 United States Presidential election, the ruling could have potentially huge ramifications going forward.

Attorney Stuart McKeever, who has been spent decades researching Galindez’s disappearance, has called on the judge to release a secret testimony given to a grand jury investigating the case. However, the US Justice Department argues that judges don’t have the authority to release such information unless it falls under Congress-approved exemptions.

Should the judge rule in favour of the Justice Department, it would set a precedent, potentially meaning that judges wouldn’t be allowed to release similarly sensitive information in other cases.

If so, this could potentially stop Mueller from publishing a report into alleged election meddling.

United Nations calls for world peace

Today marks the International Day of Peace, a UN-designated day devoted to “commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and people.”

The day is observed by all UN member countries, who have agreed to a global ceasefire throughout the day.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The UN day comes during a good week for world peace. Russia and Turkey came to an agreement on a de-militarised zone in Idlib, to protect civilians as the Syrian military attempts to clear our remaining rebel forces in the region.

Likewise, North and South Korea, technically still at war, revealed plans to co-host the 2032 Olympics following another round of successful talks between leaders Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un.

Yesterday’s highlights