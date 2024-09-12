The UK government has announced that data centres powering the economy will be designated as critical national infrastructure (CNI) alongside energy and water systems.
Data including NHS, financial, and personal smartphone data is set to be safer from cyber-attacks, environmental disasters, and IT blackouts.
Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: “Data centres are the engines of modern life, they power the digital economy and keep our most personal information safe. Bringing data centres into the Critical National Infrastructure regime will allow better coordination and cooperation with the government against cyber criminals and unexpected events.”
He continues: “The huge £3.75bn private investment announced today in Hertfordshire is a vote of confidence in those plans and a clear example of my determination to ensure technological advancements are helping to grow our economy and create wealth across the country.”
It comes as the government welcomes a proposed £3.75bn investment in Europe’s largest data centre.
Plans have been submitted to Hertsmere Borough Council for construction of a data centre by company DC01UK, this will directly create over 700 local jobs and support 13,740 data and tech jobs across the country.
Critical national infrastructure designation will allow the government to support the sector in the event of critical incidents, minimising impacts on the economy.
Data housed and processed in UK data centres – from photos taken on smartphones to patients’ NHS records and sensitive financial investment information is less likely to be compromised during outages, cyber-attacks, and adverse weather events.
In the event of an attack on a data centre hosting critical NHS patients’ data, for example, the government would intervene to ensure contingencies are in place to mitigate the risk of damage or to essential services, including on patients’ appointments or operations.
Putting data centres on an equal footing as water, energy and emergency service systems will mean greater government support in recovering from and anticipating critical incidents, giving the industry greater reassurance when setting up business in UK.