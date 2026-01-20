Cerberus will acquire a majority stake in Datawave through an equity investment. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

Cyprus-based subsea network infrastructure provider Datawave Networks has entered into a binding investment and financing agreement with Cerberus Capital Management affiliates to support the development of the Singapore–India–Gulf (SING) subsea cable system.

Cerberus will acquire a majority stake in Datawave through an equity investment and will provide additional project financing for the construction and deployment phases of the SING network.

The transaction is expected to allow Datawave to proceed with full-scale execution of the subsea fibre optic route, which will connect markets in the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

The SING cable system will link landing points in Muscat (Oman), Kalba (United Arab Emirates), Mumbai and Chennai (India), Kedah (Malaysia), and Singapore.

It will consist of 16 fibre pairs, each capable of delivering at least 18 terabits per second, aiming to address increasing demand for international bandwidth along this digital corridor.

The planned infrastructure seeks to facilitate scalable capacity and future regional connectivity requirements.

Datawave CEO Mark Wickham said: “We are truly excited to partner with Cerberus in taking the next step towards bringing the SING cable system into fruition in one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest-growing digital regions.

“SING is exceptionally well positioned to meet future connectivity demand driven by significant investments in AI and cloud infrastructure.”

In addition, Datawave has reached an agreement with a US-based subsea cable systems supplier for the design, manufacture, and deployment of the SING system. The network is scheduled to be ready for service by 2030.

The new cable route is intended to provide flexible connectivity solutions and enable onward links from Oman and the UAE towards Europe.

It is also designed to strengthen interconnection across digital hubs in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

Cerberus representative Gabriel Schulze said: “We are proud to announce this agreement with Datawave. What attracted us to the SING project is its unique positioning connecting centres of substantial current and future growth.

“SING also delivers critical route diversity along the globally important east–west corridor. With anchor customer commitments already in place, we anticipate strong market adoption.”

The project aims to support ongoing growth in data transmission linked to developments in AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale data centres within India, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Gulf region.