Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on venture capitalists in Q3 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 venture capitalists experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021.

The most popular tweets on venture capitalists in Q3 2021: Top five

1. David Sacks’ tweet on Craft Ventures closing two funds for SaaS and marketplaces

David O. Sacks, co-founder of venture capital firm Craft Ventures, shared an article announcing the closing of the company’s two funds, Craft Ventures III with $612m and Craft Ventures Growth I with $510m, for a total of $1.12bn.

The funds will be focused on two key areas, namely software as a service (SaaS) and marketplace businesses. SaaS has a high growth potential, while marketplace businesses have strong networking, defence, and long-term liquidity advantages, the article noted.

The company has backed more than 30 unicorn companies during their early stages. Few of the unicorn companies in its Fund I and II, for example, include Addepar, Bitgo, Bird, ClickUp, Neuralink, Multicoin, Sourcegraph, Reddit, Pipe and SpaceX, highlighted the article.

Excited to announce Craft III — $1.1 billion for SaaS and Marketplace founders.https://t.co/hHgyhXSXzL — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) August 4, 2021

Username: David Sacks

Twitter handle: @DavidSacks

Likes: 1,818

Retweets: 68

2. Chamath Palihapitiya’s tweet on DroneSeed raising $36m in a Series A funding round

Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of venture capital and private equity firm Social Capital, shared an article on forestry management services provider DroneSeed raising $36m in a new funding round to accelerate reforestation efforts after wildfires. The funding round was led by Social Capital and venture capital firm Seven Seven Six along with other investors including DBL Partners, Resilience Reserve, Shopify’s CEO Tobi Lütke, the CEO of Salesforce Marc Benioff, Marc Tarpenning, and Spero Ventures.

Large areas of land equivalent to more than the size of the entire state of New Jersey were destroyed by wildfires in the US in 2021, Palihapitiya tweeted. DroneSeed replaces human planters with drones to deliver seeds to forests destroyed by wildfires, the article noted.

Forestry experts believe that replantation can help buy time against climate change, and therefore, requires aggressive investment to recover what has been lost, similar to the efforts being made in solar energy, electric vehicles, and other climate-focused initiatives, the article detailed.

Me, @alexisohanian, @Benioff and @tobi just led a $36M Series A in @DroneSeed to transform how we reforest after wildfires. In 2021 alone, more land has burned in the US than the entire state of New Jersey. 😟https://t.co/ccsoqkcdYf — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) September 29, 2021

Username: Chamath Palihapitiya

Twitter handle: @chamath

Likes: 1,264

Retweets: 97

3. Leo Polovets’ tweet on Susa Ventures closing two new funds

Leo Polovets, general partner at venture capital firm Susa Ventures, shared an article about the closure of two new funds – Susa Ventures IV with $125m and Susa Ventures Opportunities II with $250m.

The first fund is focused on pre-seed and seed stage investments between $1m and $2m, while the latter is focused on Series B and C investments ranging from $10m to $15m in existing Susa companies, the article highlighted.

Susa Ventures is looking to back companies right from seed stage to growth with the new investments. The company manages $1bn in assets across vehicles and funds, partnering with companies in healthcare, financial services, software, consumer, and supply chain, the article detailed.

We're very excited to announce our two new funds! We raised a $125M seed fund to continue backing incredible startups like @RobinhoodApp & @Flexport at seed & pre-seed, & a $250M opportunity fund to continue supporting these companies at Series B/C. 🦍🚀https://t.co/6lpNVzFekO — Leo Polovets (@lpolovets) August 30, 2021

Username: Leo Polovets

Twitter handle: @lpolovets

Likes: 490

Retweets: 25

4. Jeff Richards’ tweet on GGV closing $2.52bn worth of new funds for global entrepreneurs

Jeff Richards, managing partner at venture capital firm GGV Capital, shared an article on the company closing new funds worth $2.52bn for entrepreneurs worldwide. A significant proportion of the money will be invested through the company’s ninth flagship fund, which is expected to infuse $1.5bn into start-ups, the article noted.

The company has also closed $366m for an opportunity fund, $80m towards a fund that invites investors to the GGV network, and a $610m discovery fund that intends to support start-ups across the world.

GGV currently handles $9.2bn-worth assets across 17 funds and is betting on certain high-value private companies based out of India, Israel, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Infrastructure automation company Hashicorp, online education company Zuoyeban, and online resale marketplace StockX are some of the companies that GGV plans to invest in in the future, the article highlighted.

FWIW, $650M of this is dedicated solely to Seed + Series A. Onward! 🤠 https://t.co/ymktHue8rY — Jeff Richards 🇺🇸 (@jrichlive) August 28, 2021

Username: Jeff Richards

Twitter handle: @jrichlive

Likes: 354

Retweets: 16

5. Harry Stebbings’ tweet on Airlift raising $85m for its quick commerce service

Harry Stebbings, founder of seed-stage tech fund Stride.VC, tweeted about Airlift Technologies, a tech start-up focused on quick commerce and logistics, raising $85m in a Series B financing round. Valued at $275m, the funding round is the largest for a Pakistani start-up and was led by Harry Stebbings and Josh Buckley of venture capital firm Buckley Ventures.

Other investors include Sam Altman, former president of Y Combinator, Steve Pagliuca, co-chairman of Bain Capital, Biz Stone, co-founder of Twitter and Medium, Taavet Hinrikus, founder and chief executive of TransferWise, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, ex-chief executive of Disney and Quibi, which brought the start-up’s total funds raised till date to $110m.

Airlift plans to use the funds for its quick commerce service Airlift Express, which currently has presence across eight cities in Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The quick commerce service allows users to order groceries, essentials, sports goods and medicines through its app and delivers them in 30 minutes, the article detailed.

🚨 20VC Growth Investment 🚨 Excited to co-lead $85M Series B into @airlift_tech from 20VC. 3 reasons: 👨‍💻 @usmangul is one of the most special founders I have met. 💵 Far superior unit Econ to western models. 📈Cohorts like I have never seen. https://t.co/R5box8xSRw — Harry Stebbings (@HarryStebbings) August 18, 2021

Username: Harry Stebbings

Twitter handle: @HarryStebbings

Likes: 309

Retweets: 49