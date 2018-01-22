Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Once again, the world’s elite is descending on Davos. The small Swiss town plays host to the annual World Economic Forum.

Of course, being a small Swiss town, and a ski resort at that, Davos also receives a healthy share of snowfall each year. This year, however, the town is being buried under snowfall.

The average snowfall between 1981 and 2010 was 468cm of snowfall per year. However, that number has been in steady decline over the years. Here’s the total snowfall in the town of Davos in January for the past 10 years.

So far, in January 2018 there has been 253cm of snow, bucking the trend of general decline.

With a long list of dignitaries and political leaders visiting Davos this year though, will the snow get in the way of all the fun?

Well, actually, perhaps the opposite will prove true. The snow has actually put a stop to a planned protest of the World Economic Forum from Switzerland’s Democratic and Green parties.

Both political groups were banned from holding a rally on the streets of Davos by World Economic Forum organisers who cited a lack of space caused by snowfall as the reason the protest could not go ahead.

Originally, political activists planned to protest the arrival of US president Donald Trump who will give the closing speech at this year’s forum.

Those visiting the town have been sharing their reactions to the weather on Twitter. So far, the global elite are really preoccupied with a bit of snow.

Davos attendees are obsessed with the snow:

I’m now experiencing a snow curfew in #Davos due to highest avalanche danger since 1999. Local authorities started to evacuate exposed houses and people are asked not to leave their homes from 8pm until tomorrow morning. #WEF18 #Avalanche — Beatrice Bass (@BeatriceLibDem) January 21, 2018

Freezing Davos pic.twitter.com/qa2bdfD3WN — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) January 21, 2018

Workout in a Winter Wonderland pic.twitter.com/JVB2dFZLpu — Ben Cowan (@thatkennethman) January 21, 2018

Davos Moment Clearing the snow in front of the @BankofAmerica Connections Lounge #WEF18 in #Davos pic.twitter.com/NUHGNN04md — Matthias Lüfkens🇬🇧 ➡️meet me #WEF18 #Davos (@luefkens) January 21, 2018

White out on the way to #Davos2018 Quick pit stop to get those snow chains on pic.twitter.com/mt44xXOc2o — Richard Griffiths (@richardgriffo) January 21, 2018

Client snowball fights ☄️ pic.twitter.com/ORgzGDCSM5 — Ben Cowan (@thatkennethman) January 21, 2018

Switzerland is pretty great. Hasn’t stopped snowing since last night though ❄️ #iPhone8Plus pic.twitter.com/bEb7jHyWCu — Ben Cowan (@thatkennethman) January 21, 2018

Approaching Davos and the train conductor is already talking about "avalanche danger" — Danielle Paquette (@DPAQreport) January 21, 2018

Nothing better: 1. Blockchain for sustainable solutions, 2. Deep powder !!! 3. @worldeconomicforum WEF18 @Davos. pic.twitter.com/GOzMJ2jhXP — Wulf Kaal (@WulfKaal) January 21, 2018

A super snowy Welcome to Davos. A tiny speed breaker, but we got through after a slight push and a few strategic inputs from the locals which is exactly what we can do if we work together, the theme of Davos 2018 @ndtv @Davos #NdtvAtDavos #CreatingASharedFutureInAFracturedWorld pic.twitter.com/PCc1gGosqL — Amitoj Singh (@JohnnyAmitoj) January 21, 2018

Snowy Sunday morning view from my flat #Davos for #WEF18. Bundling up for registration and badging, but perhaps another expresso first! pic.twitter.com/tDzd1wY3Iy — Jon Harmon (@jharmonHS) January 21, 2018

If I'm not back by lunch, bring a shovel #Austria pic.twitter.com/8MZOX2esjk — Heidi Stephens (@heidistephens) January 21, 2018

Seen various posts on what to wear in #Davos; my advice is earplugs. Snowploughs start before 5 am, are driven by outgoing characters who use large grating shovels, and like to sing, whistle and toot at fellow snowplough drivers. Like waking up in the middle of a building site. pic.twitter.com/SD9dLBTfUt — mark jones (@MarkJones) January 21, 2018

Getting wonky in Davos pic.twitter.com/3UZH1uxi8n — Jackson Boxer (@Jackson_Boxer) January 21, 2018

Davos is witnessing heaviest snowfall in last one decade.. some glimpses pic.twitter.com/bKjIjfaCkt — Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) January 21, 2018

For those attending Davos this year, remember to wrap up warm. And, just as importantly, ensure you tweet about how snowy it is. Otherwise you may as well have not visited Davos at all.