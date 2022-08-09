Deals relating to digital media decreased significantly in the tech industry in H1 2022

In the first half of 2022 the number of deals relating to digital media decreased significantly by 50.5% from the same period in 2021, according to GlobalData.

This marks a deceleration in growth from the 15.2% decrease in deals that occurred in H2 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

GlobalData’s deals database looks at mergers, acquisitions and venture capital and private equity investments taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

During first half of 2022, deals relating to digital media accounted for 12.1% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents a decrease from the figure of 17.1% in the first half of 2021.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on investments to see which industries are best placed to deal with any issues they may encounter.

These themes, of which digital media is one, are best thought of as "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night", and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which ones have some work to do.