Deutsche Telekom has announced a partnership with Perplexity AI to launch an AI-powered phone, unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025.

The AI phone, featuring the Perplexity assistant, aims to enhance user experience by serving as a digital companion capable of handling various tasks.

After introducing the concept at MWC 2024, the German telecoms company is now preparing to roll out the AI-powered device later in 2025.

According to the T-Mobile owner, the Perplexity assistant allows users to order taxis, make restaurant reservations, and translate conversations.

It also provides answers to inquiries and facilitates daily tasks such as writing emails, initiating phone calls, playing music, summarising or translating text, and managing calendar entries.

In addition to Perplexity, the AI Phone will integrate technologies from Google Cloud AI, ElevenLabs, and Picsart, offering enhanced capabilities across different use cases.

For those not purchasing a new smartphone, Deutsche Telekom is offering select AI capabilities through ‘Magenta AI’ in the MeinMagenta app.

Deutsche Telekom member of the board of management for technology and innovation Claudia Nemat said: “Our real-world AI Phone and ‘Magenta AI’ bring together cutting-edge technology and everyday convenience. The trusted AI companion, our AI Phone, will help you in many situations: find reliable answers with reference to the source.

“Conveniently book a restaurant or taxi. Let an AI assistant do your shopping. All without having to switch between apps. Intuitively and preferably by voice. This is the future of AI innovation for consumers. The days of the confusing app jungle are over.”

Deutsche Telekom chief product & digital officer Jon Abrahamson added: “We foresee a role for Deutsche Telekom in democratizing access to the best of Generative AI technology for our customers. This is our core vision for ‘Magenta AI. Magenta AI’ stands for amazing, useful, secure AI services. Once used, you will never give it back.”

Deutsche Telekom said customers can access the AI assistant directly from their smartphones via the lock screen or by double-tapping the power button.

The announcement follows Perplexity AI’s December 2024 $500m funding round, which boosted its valuation to $9bn in December.

In April 2024, Perplexity was valued at $1bn, rising to $3bn by June after an investment from SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund 2.

Perplexity AI is backed by notable investors, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Nvidia, highlighting the company’s strong position in the AI sector and its potential for further growth.