Digibee will use the proceeds to improve its integration products Credit: metamorworks via Shutterstock.

Digibee, a low-code integration startup, has raised $60m in a Series B funding round led by Goldman Sachs.

The round also saw participation from Leadwind, a growth fund at K Fund, Vivo Ventures, the corporate venture capital unit of Telefônica Brasil, Kinea and G2D.

Set up in 2017, Digibee provides a range of automated solutions for integrating and deploying applications in various environments.

The US-based company’s cloud services are said to facilitate the development and management of integration flows, enabling the connection of on-premises and cloud-based processes, services, applications, and data within an organisation.

Goldman Sachs managing director Hillel Moerman said: “We believe the enterprise integration platform market is one of the most promising globally. This partnership announcement with Digibee reinforces the commitment of our growth equity business in Latin America and the United States.”

Digibee will use the proceeds to improve its products, expand market initiatives, enhance customer support in the US and further support its business in Latin America.

Digibee CEO Rodrigo Bernardinelli said: “Digibee is delighted to receive this investment to help expand our steady growth and market share in the United States, and to help all of our global customers accelerate business outcomes by reducing technical debt and showstoppers associated with integration requirements.

“The funds will help Digibee and our growing customer base redefine integration as a task that many can perform rather than a job that requires advanced and highly limited skills to perform.”

Among the company’s clients are Assai, B3, Barkley, Bauducco, GoPro, Oobe, Payless, and others.