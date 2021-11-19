Digital media related deals made up 15% of all deals announced in the technology and communications sector in the first six months of 2021.

This represents an increase from the figure of 13.4% recorded in the last six months of 2020 and an increase from 14.5% in the first six months of 2020.

GlobalData’s deals database looks at mergers, acquisitions, and venture capital and private equity investments taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

In the first six months of 2021, the overall number of announced deals in the technology and communications sector increased by 6.2%, from the same period in 2020.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on investments to see which industries are best placed to deal with any issues they may encounter.

These themes, of which digital media is one, are best thought of as "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night", and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which ones have some work to do.