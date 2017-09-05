Netflix is doing it’s own La La Land, folks. Well, sort of.

The streaming service announced recently that Oscar-winning director, Damien Chazelle will be executive-producing a new musical TV series. The series will be titled The Eddy and will take place in France. The first synopsis of the series is as follows:

“The Eddy is a musical drama set in contemporary multi-cultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.”

Interestingly, the series will feature dialogue in French, English, and Arabic. It’ll really be a very multi-cultural series indeed, reflecting the modern city of Paris. The Eddy will also join the select club of Netflix original series produced in Europe. Others include The Crown and the upcoming Dark. Filming will take place in France.

Aside from just Chazelle, The Eddy has gathered some very notable staff members. The writer of the series is Jack Thorne. Thorne is one of the most well-known modern writers of film and stage. His credits include writing for Skins, This Is England, The Fades, The Last Panthers, and, of course, being the writer to pen Harry Potter And The Cursed Child. Emmy-winning producer Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, The Newsroom), will also executive produce.

The series will also feature original music from six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard. Ballard has an illustrious career as a music writer and producer. He produced Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, and Katy Perry’s One Of The Boys, among an enormous selection of others.

Speaking about his new series, Chazelle said:

“I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix.”

Netflix’s other attempt at musical drama:

This isn’t the first time a musical TV series was at the heart of Netflix’s ambitions. 2016’s The Get Down was a series created and produced by Baz Luhrrman (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge). It was set in the 1970s in the Bronx, New York City, following the rise of hip-hop and disco music through the eyes of a group of teenagers.

Unfortunately, The Get Down‘s production got out of control. For a start, it reportedly cost Netflix nearly $11million per episode to produce. Rewrites and reshoots notably forced production to slow down. In addition, showrunner Shawn Ryan left the production.

Despite receiving reasonably positive feedback from critics and fans, The Get Down holds the dubious distinction of being the first series Netflix cancelled after just one series. To be fair, it was never that popular. Our ranking of the most popular Netflix originals found it only came 28th.

Maybe these financial concerns could be the reason that The Eddy will only be 8 episodes long. Still, who knows? Chazelle worked miracles with La La Land so maybe he’s the man to get Netflix on the musical TV series roadmap!