GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Artificial intelligence leads as Verdict lists the top five terms tweeted on disruptive tech in August 2020, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweeted terms are the trending industry discussions happening on Twitter by key individuals (influencers) as tracked by the platform.

1. Artificial Intelligence – 4,689 mentions

Tech innovations and the application of the technology across industries such as manufacturing and education were some of the popularly discussed topics in August. According to an article shared by Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, Google’s artificial intelligence(AI) computers have developed their own secret language. Language and AI experts at Google found that the neural machine translation system had developed its own internal language named the zero-shot translation.

Dez Blanchfield, a data scientist and market analyst, further discussed the difference between deep learning training and inference by sharing an article by Mark Robbins. The article highlights the two key processes in developing and using artificial intelligence.

In other news, Antonio Grasso, a digital transformation advisor, discussed that much of the work in successful AI transformations fell into a grey area in terms of responsibility. Further, a survey revealed that only 8% of the companies engage in core practices that encourage widespread adoption, while others only ran ad hoc pilots. The article noted that artificial intelligence transformations were progressing slowly as companies were unable to effectively tap into AI opportunities.

2. Fintech – 3,291 mentions

The key role of fintech in bringing digital transformation to the financial sector, and acquisitions allowing companies to expand their range of services and client base, were popularly discussed during the month.

For instance, Fred Steube, a digital investor and anthropologist, shared a video on the augmented reality app. Unveiled by MasterCard, the new photo-realistic AR experience is available to customers holding a credit card. Consumers can view, explore, access security benefits, and more through the app.

Dr Robin Kiera, an insurtech and digital transformation expert, meanwhile, discussed how fintech has proven to be a catalyst in the digital transformation of UAE’s financial sector. This has helped many countries, especially in the Gulf, to diversify their economy and establish smart cities, the article noted.

In other news, Jim Marous, a recognised financial industry strategist, provided insights into why the financial services company American Express bought Kabbage, an online financial technology company. The article noted that the move will enable American Express leverage Kabbage’s software, as well as talent, to build on a range of services for small businesses and customers and directly compete with banks.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

3. Machine Learning – 2,050 mentions

The application of machine learning across diverse fields such as radiology and particle physics and its growing influence, and ways to make training models fairer and faster, were popularly discussed during the month. According to an article shared by Sally Eaves, a professor of advanced technologies, machine learning training models can be made fairer and faster with a tool called AlloX. Fair scheduling systems such as AlloX can reduce the average time to complete a job by up to 95% when the system load is high.

Meanwhile, Spiros Margaris, a VC futurist, shared an article on how although machine learning was gaining prevalence across industries it was not short of limitations. For instance, the article noted that smart machines can be easily tricked, and are limited by the data they learn from. In addition, if they perform well it does not mean that they are intelligent, as they are focused on a specific skill or task and lack cognitive abilities.

In other news, Harold Sinnott, a social media and digital marketing consultant, discussed how machine learning is currently experiencing the biggest research boom in artificial intelligence.

4. IoT – 1,706 mentions

Internet of things (IoT) platforms becoming more pervasive this year, disruptive trends and evolution, and contributions of the technology towards the remote working revolution, were popularly discussed during the month. According to an article shared by Antonio Grasso, a digital transformation advisor, IoT is going to be playing an explosive role in 2020. More connected ecosystems, mean more data, more knowledge and newer capabilities to explore, the influencer added.

IoT is being cited to be one of the most lucrative technologies, with companies developing compelling products and start-ups focusing on innovation. As a result, mergers and acquisitions among others will be a dominating trend in the upcoming years, according to an article shared by Ronald van Loon, a technology influencer.

In other news, Tamara McCleary, the CEO of Thulium, a social media marketing agency, discussed the contributions of IoT in the remote working environment. Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses and business activities, the IoT market is expected to grow given that the technology can enable data-driven workplaces by virtue of gathering large amounts of data. IoT solutions are expected to drive sectors such as supply chain, manufacturing, healthcare, and more, the influencer added.

5. Cybersecurity – 1,503 mentions

Increasing investments in cybersecurity due to escalating cyber attacks, the importance of quantum computing in cybersceurity, AI, machine learning, and massive phishing attacks targeted against banks, were popularly discussed in August. According to an article shared by Shira Rubinoff, a recognised cybersecurity executive, cybersecurity spending is expected to reach $123bn in 2020. She further added that cyber attacks have been on the rise since the inception of the global pandemic.

In other news, Pinna Pierre, an artificial engineer, discussed how quantum computing will be highly relevant in the next decade, especially in cybersecurity, AI, machine learning, problem solving, and more.

Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.