Ditto’s technology is built on an edge-native architecture, enabling applications to function offline by allowing devices to communicate directly. Credit: metamorworks/Shutterstock.

Ditto, a developer of databases optimised for edge environments, has secured $82m in its oversubscribed Series B funding round to enhance edge-native solutions.

Top Tier Capital Partners and Acrew Capital spearheaded the funding round, with US Innovative Technology Fund, True Ventures, Amity Ventures and Fundrise among others taking part.

The latest investment brings Ditto’s post-money valuation to $462m, TechCrunch reported.

With the recent capital infusion, Ditto plans to strengthen its partnerships, starting with MongoDB, where it serves as the official mobile partner.

The company first partnered with MongoDB last year and has since developed the Ditto MongoDB Connector, designed to replace Atlas Device Sync by enabling real-time data synchronisation between edge devices and MongoDB Atlas.

Founded in 2018 and based in San Francisco, Ditto raised $45m in Series A funding in 2023, along with a $9m seed round in 2021.

In 2022, the company also secured a $950m contract with the US Air Force.

Last year, Ditto reported a doubling of its customer count and a more than threefold increase in its annual recurring revenue.

Ditto’s technology is built on an edge-native architecture, enabling applications to function offline by allowing devices to communicate directly.

The platform forms ad-hoc mesh networks, using Bluetooth, peer-to-peer Wi-Fi, or local LAN connections rather than relying on cloud servers.

Looking ahead, Ditto aims to expand its ecosystem of cloud database partnerships and support businesses transitioning to edge-native architectures.

Additionally, Ditto will continue collaborating with government and national security partners and growing its global team. The company has opened a new office in Atlanta to engage with more tech hubs.