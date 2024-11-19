The US Department of Justice (DOJ) will reportedly urge a judge to compel Google to sell its Chrome browser to address its search market monopoly, reports Bloomberg, citing sources.
This move follows a court ruling in August 2024, that Google illegally monopolised the search market.
In addition to the proposed Chrome sale, the DOJ’s plan includes measures targeting AI and the Android operating system.
Antitrust officials, along with participating states, plan to recommend that federal judge Amit Mehta impose data licencing requirements.
If accepted, these proposals could reshape the online search market and the emerging AI industry.
This case, initiated under the Trump administration and continued under President Joe Biden, is a significant effort to regulate a technology company since the Microsoft case in the late 1990s.
Google’s ownership of Chrome is crucial for its advertising business, as it allows the company to track user activity and target promotions more effectively.
Chrome also directs users to Google’s AI product, Gemini, which could evolve into a comprehensive web assistant.
Antitrust enforcers believe selling Chrome is necessary as it serves as a primary access point to Google’s search engine.
The government may reconsider the necessity of a Chrome sale if other remedies create a more competitive market.
The DOJ refused to comment on the news.
Google vice president of regulatory affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland stated that the Justice Department “continues to push a radical agenda that goes far beyond the legal issues in this case.”
Mulholland added, “the government putting its thumb on the scale in these ways would harm consumers, developers and American technological leadership at precisely the moment it is most needed.”
Over the past three months, government attorneys have consulted with numerous companies while preparing their recommendation.
States are still evaluating additional proposals, and details may change.
Antitrust officials have decided against a more severe option of forcing Google to sell Android.
The judge has scheduled a two-week hearing in April to determine the necessary changes Google must make to address the illegal conduct, with a final ruling expected by August 2025.