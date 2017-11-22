The world’s largest and most luxurious private jet has opened its doors for the Dubai Air Show.

Aviation group Deer Jet granted its strategic partner UAS exclusive charter management of the world’s first private Boeing 787, named the Dream Jet.

Aviation blogger Sam Chui wangled an exclusive look inside the jet which has been dubbed the flying penthouse.

Kitted out with an entertainment lounge, dining area and en-suite bedroom with a 42 inch TV, it’s not hard to see why.

The master bedroom comes equipped with a dressing room and washroom built for two, including a shower that can hold up to 210 gallons of water.

For those who are simply VIP and not VVIP guests, there are 18 full flat seats similar to those found in business class cabins, and six seats equivalent to those in premium economy.

Travellers will receive tablets to control lighting, window shades, audio and flight-attendant requests.

The central sofa can also be separated or brought together to make a bed-like surface at the touch of a button.

Though normally intended to carry between 240 and 335 people, the luxury Boeing has a capacity of 40 passengers, with the main lounge accommodating 16 comfortably.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The plane’s interior was co-developed by Pierrejean Design, who specialise in yacht and aircraft design. The plane’s inside is fitted with high domed ceilings, hardwood floors and hand-crafted carpets.

Though the company has not revealed who commissioned the aircraft, we do know it was purchased by an Asian client and has been under development since 2009.

The plane was developed by US company Kestrel Aviation Management, which has previously been involved with the purchase or sale of over 300 commercial aircraft, at a combined value of over $50bn.

The Dream Jet is worth $300m, but can be chartered for around $25,000 per hour. It has a 9,800 nautical mile range and can fly for over 17 hours non-stop.