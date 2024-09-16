DXC Technology (DXC), a US-based technology services provider, has launched its new Centre of Excellence in Zaragoza, Spain. The centre will focus on helping clients manage their workload, keep their data safe, improve cloud infrastructure, and implement artificial intelligence (AI) processes.
The centre follows the establishment of a generative AI Centre of Excellence in Santiago de Compostela in 2023. It will create hundreds of jobs in Zaragoza over the next five years in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).
DXC’s engineers and specialists will use industry knowledge to help Spain’s public and private institutions. The centre will emphasise cloud technologies developed by DXC engineers, incorporating AI into systems that back applications and solutions that will help clients update operations, products and, services.
Teams operating in the new centre will also concentrate on improving global e-commerce strategies so clients can automate inventory tracking and optimise stock selection through logistics and warehouse management support powered by AI, thereby improving operational efficiency and cutting costs.
Alfonso Garcia Muriel, Managing Director of DXC Technology Spain, emphasised the company’s commitment “to providing our customers with the latest AI and cloud-based solutions to improve their operations.”
He added that the centre in Zaragoza “will undoubtedly strengthen our position as a top IT services provider and foster an environment where our colleagues can thrive and contribute to Spain’s bright technological future.”
Apart from Zaragoza, DXC will continue to provide AI services to its clientele from twelve locations throughout Spain, including sites in Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante, and Girona.