European Commission sets Digital Markets Act data-sharing framework for Google. Credit: Delpixel/Shutterstock.com.

The European Commission (EC) has outlined provisional measures that would require Google to provide third-party online search engines and AI-based search tools with access to its search engine data.

These measures are put forward in accordance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Under these proposed terms, Google must supply ranking, query, click, and view data to eligible external providers, including traditional search engines and chatbots with integrated search, on a fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) basis.

The Commission’s proposal addresses key technical and regulatory aspects such as the criteria for who can access the data, the exact types and scope of data to be shared, the frequency of data transfers, secure anonymisation of any personal information, and how FRAND pricing should be determined.

The initiative is intended to allow rival providers to improve the performance of their own search products and make Google Search’s market dominance more contestable.

These proposed measures form part of a set of specification proceedings launched by the Commission on 27 January 2026 to guide Google in meeting the obligations outlined in the DMA.

The twin purposes of these proceedings are to ensure Google provides adequate interoperability to third-party developers, particularly for Android hardware and software functions, including those supporting Google’s AI services.

In addition, the proceedings aim to set the rules for Google to give competitors access to anonymised search data. This approach aligns with the goals outlined in the current proposal.

The specification process aims to establish, for instance, that third-party AI service providers, including those deploying AI chatbots with search capabilities, must be granted the same terms for data access as the features available to Google’s own services. This requirement is intended to ensure equal treatment for external providers.

A public consultation now invites feedback from the tech industry and other stakeholders, who have until 1 May to submit their views.

European Commion Clean, Just and Competitive Transition Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera said: “Today’s decision sets out the specifications we expect Google to follow to comply with its obligations under the Digital Markets Act. Data is a key input for online search and for developing new services, including AI. Access to this data should not be restricted in ways that could harm competition.

“In fast-moving markets, small changes can quickly have a big impact. We will not allow practices that risk closing markets or limiting choice. We now invite stakeholders to share their views, so we can ensure the measures are effective in practice and work for the whole search ecosystem.”

The Commission has published a non-confidential summary of its preliminary findings and the proposed measures for review on its consultation website. All responses, along with Google’s own submissions, will inform the Commission as it works towards a final and binding decision, which it expects to issue by 27 July 2026.

This regulatory process operates independently of any separate Commission actions on Google’s overall compliance with the DMA or findings of non-compliance.

The DMA regulates large technology platforms, known as “gatekeepers”, which act as key intermediaries in the digital market and could exert significant market power.

On 6 September 2023, the European Commission designated Google’s key services, including Google Search, Google Play, Google Maps, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Shopping, and its online advertising offerings, as core platform services under the act.

As of 7 March 2024, Google has been required to comply with all relevant DMA provisions for these designated services.

The current specification proceedings clarify how Google must meet two core DMA obligations. The first requirement is offering effective interoperability for third-party developers on Android, especially as it relates to AI technologies.

The second obligation is establishing rules for providing anonymised search data to alternative search providers on FRAND terms. The Commission states that defining eligibility, data coverage, frequency of sharing, anonymisation, pricing, and access protocol is essential for guaranteeing meaningful competition and facilitating genuine alternatives to Google Search.