Edinburgh Fringe is now well underway, with thousands of shows having already taken to the stage.

Ahead of the popular festival’s conclusion, the Total Theatre Network has released its shortlist for the 2017 Total Theatre Awards.

These annual awards pick out the best acts from the talent on display at EdFringe.

From the 2,000 shows running at the festival, Total Theatre’s panel of 28 judges, made up of artists, critics, presenters, producers and academics, have whittled the final shortlist down to just 23 acts.

Total Theatre aims to provide visibility for up-and-coming artists, issuing awards in a total of five categories. These are an award for emerging companies, physical or visual theatre, circus, dance and innovation.

Ahead of the 24 August award ceremony, these are the nominated acts.

Total Theatre & Farnham Malting Award for an Emerging Company/Artist

Five Encounters of a Site Called Craigslist by YesYesNoNo

A one man performance, Five Encounters of a Site Called Craigslist uses the audience to re-enact stories of intermit encounters shared with men met on the classified ad board.



Power Ballad by Zanetti Productions

A “live art investigation of language”, Julia Croft and Nisha Madhan’s Power Ballad performance is part lecture, part karaoke.

Physical/Visual Theatre award

Sigma by Gandini Juggling

Modelled on Indian dance form Bharatantyam, Sigma uses dance, music and circus to provide a blend of everything Fringe.

Snigel and Friends by Caroline Bowditch and Company

One for Fringe’s younger audience, Snigel and Friends is like something straight off of children’s TV, as a snail takes 0-1 year olds on a dance and music filled adventure.

The Narrator by Spitfire Company

One woman takes you on a journey through her memories of womanhood through dance and music in this moving experimental dance performance, The Narrator.



Total Theatre & Jacksons Lane Award for Circus

All Genius All Idiot by Svalbard Company

Part circus, part comedy, All Genius All Idiot revels in the outrageous, using pole acts, balancing and acrobatics to put on a surreal show that is tough to forget.

All the Fun by Cie Ea Eo

In an incredible show of physical strength, All the Fun sees its five man cast take juggling to the extreme, lifting, swinging and throwing themselves around the stage just as much as the balls and pins.

Fauna by Fauna

Using a combination of top performers from four leading circus companies, Fauna is a creative exploration of primal behaviour.

No Show by Ellie Dubois

Embracing failure, the all-female No Show takes you behind the scenes, showing the struggle that goes into learning circus skills.

Total Theatre & The Place Award for Dance

Arab Arts Focus: Dance Double Bill by Shaymaa Shoukry & Yazan Iwidat

Despite visa issues stopping some performers from entering the United Kingdom, Arab Arts Focus still provides plenty of contemporary dance from the Arab world.

Dollhouse by Bill Coleman and Gordon Monahan

Tap dancing meets performance art in this performance, as Bill Coleman’s world falls to pieces around him in Dollhouse.



Hope Hunt and the Ascension into Lazarus by Oona Doherty

Oona Doherty attempts to “play with the barrier between the flesh and the soul, the audience and the stage” in this energetic dance-theatre performance.

Out by Rachael Young

Rachael Young and Dwayne Antony’s defiant performance seeks to challenge homophobia and transphobia within Caribbean communities through dance in Out.

Taiwan Season: Together Alone by Chen-Wei Lee and Zoltan Vakulya

Alone on the stage, Together Alone’s two performers explore the intimacies of living with a partner in this 45 minute dance performance.

Innovation, Experimentation & Playing with Form award

£¥€$ by Ontroerend Goed

£¥€$ (LIES) puts you in the place of the world’s top one percent in this interactive theatre performance.

Break Up (We Need To Talk) by Zanetti Productions

Watch on as a new relationship blossoms and then slowly dies over the course of Break Up, a five hour long unscripted conversation.

Give Me Your Love by Ridiculusmus

Award winning theatre company Ridiculusmus provide yet more unconventional performance in Give Me Your Love, a tale of mental health and drug taking.

Our Carnal Hearts by Rachel Mars

Singer Rachel Mars encouraged the audience to celebrate one of our most hidden feelings, envy, in Our Carnal Hearts.

Palmyra by Bertrand Lesca & Nasi Voutsas

Inspired by the destructions of historical sites in Syria, political performance Palmyra explores our idea of barbarianism.

Salt. By Selina Thompson Ltd

Inspired by a journey along one of the Transatlantic Slave Triangle routes, Salt.‘s contemporary performance displays the rage felt for generations past.



The Believers Are But Brothers by Javaad Alipoor

This one man show explores the dangerous paths that the online world can lead us down, from extremism to fantasy and addiction in The Believers Are But Brothers.

The Shape of the Pain by China Plate, Rachel Bagshaw and Chris Thorpe

Complex regional pain syndrome isn’t something that doctors can get their heads around, but The Shape of the Pain tries to make it a little easier in this display of discomfort.

Wild Bore by Zoe Coombs Marr, Ursula Martinez & Adrienne Truscott

Three feminist performance artists team up to critique the critic, reading out rude reviews with their bare behinds on display in Wild Bore.

With just other a week to go until EdFringe comes to an end, there is still time to catch some of these fantastic shows for yourself.