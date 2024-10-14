United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based EDGNEX Data Centers, under DAMAC Group, has announced a joint venture (JV) with Thailand’s Proen, marking a strategic investment of more than $1bn (Dh3.67bn) into Thailand’s digital infrastructure, Zawya reported.
This move is set to enhance the region’s capacity for advanced AI technology and data processing.
The partnership will see EDGNEX holding a 70% stake in the JV, responsible for data centre operations.
The deal is expected to support digital transformation in Southeast Asia, with the first phase of the data centre project, featuring 5MW capacity, expected to be operational by early 2025.
This JV was unveiled in the presence of Thailand deputy prime minister and Digital Economy and Society minister HE Prasert Chantararuangthong.
The data centre will be carrier-neutral with Tier III uptime certification to ensure top-tier reliability for clients.
EDGNEX’s investment aligns with a broader trend of technology companies expanding cloud and AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia, a region with a population of about 685 million.
The Bangkok data centre is also expected to bolster Thailand’s economy and digital economy initiatives.
DAMAC founder Hussain Sajwani highlighted the gradual expansion plans, catering to hyperscalers, AI businesses, and government agencies, with around 100 MW of future data centre capacity in the pipeline.
In addition to data centres, DAMAC is also eyeing investment in high-end residential projects in Thailand.
DAMAC Group founder Hussain Sajwani said: “We are excited to expand our investment further into SEA and specifically into Thailand, a country that has shown immense potential for growth in digital innovation and smart technologies.
“We aim to support Thailand’s growing digital economy and provide the necessary infrastructure for the next generation of AI-driven businesses. With this announcement, we substantially commit to the Thailand market, outlining a pipeline of approximately 100MW of future data centre capacity.”