Within the realm of edtech and the technology industry, innovation is being steered by the convergence of education and technology. From groundbreaking patents revolutionizing educational processes to strategic deals and changing job landscapes, the dynamic interplay of edtech is reshaping the industry's future.

This article presents a quarterly round-up of the latest trends in the technology industry regarding edtech. It provides an overview of recent developments in edtech-related deals, talent acquisition, and patent filings within the technology industry.

Diverse applications of edtech in technology industry

Technology companies in the field of edtech are leveraging the latest patents to innovate and improve their businesses. One such patent is titled "System and method for kegel training" (PatentId: 142243788) by Remendium Labs LLC. This system includes a user interface device and a vaginal device with an accelerometer that generates a signal in response to movement. The user interface device analyzes these signals to provide physiological feedback information to the patient, which can be accessed by healthcare providers or third-party payers.



Another patent, titled "Methods, systems, apparatuses, and devices for facilitating provisioning of a virtual experience in a gaming environment" (PatentId: 142249888) by Red 6 Inc, describes a computer system that maintains a virtual environment and allows users to control virtual assets within the environment using a real vehicle. This patent enables a more immersive gaming experience.



Fujifilm Holdings Corp has a patent titled "Information processing apparatus, non-transitory computer readable medium storing information processing program, and information processing method" (PatentId: 142249063). This patent involves an information processing apparatus that recognizes an answer sheet and presents teaching material information based on the recognition result. This technology can enhance the efficiency of educational processes.



Red 6 Inc also holds a patent titled "Methods, systems, apparatuses, and devices for facilitating provisioning of a virtual experience in a racing environment" (PatentId: 142244806). This patent allows the mapping of a real vehicle's geospatial position into a virtual environment, providing a realistic racing experience. The content representative of the virtual asset is communicated to a mixed reality optical system, enhancing the operator's experience.



Lastly, AT&T Inc has a patent titled "Gaze-based workflow adaptation" (PatentId: 142246606). This patent describes a method for adapting workflows based on the user's gaze. Triggers are created for specific tasks, and a signal is sent to a remote device to automatically take action when the user's gaze meets a defined criterion. This technology can improve workflow efficiency and automation.



Overall, these patents showcase the advancements in edtech technologies and applications. The acquirers of these patents will benefit from improved user experiences, enhanced educational processes, and increased workflow efficiency.

The industry experienced an 11% growth in the number of edtech-related patent applications in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, the number of edtech-related patent applications in the technology industry witnessed a drop of 5% compared with Q2 2022.

Strategic deal trends in edtech in technology industry

Technology companies are not only focusing on innovation to enhance their patent portfolios but are also making strategic investments in edtech. These investments aim to secure lucrative deals with partners and position themselves at the forefront of industry advancements. Some of the recent deals underscore the importance of edtech in the technology industry.

In Q2 2023, the number of edtech-related deals in the technology industry declined by 37% compared with Q2 2022. On a quarterly basis, there was 15% drop in the number of deals in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter.

Impact on hiring

In terms of new job posting, in Q2 2023, the technology industry experienced a 17% drop compared with the previous quarter. On an annual basis, job postings also grew by 0.34%. Notably, computer and mathematical occupations, with a share of 30%, emerged as the top edtech-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 22% quarter-on-quarter. Management occupations came in second with a share of 12% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 13% over the previous quarter. The other prominent edtech roles include business and financial operations occupations with a 5% share in Q2 2023, and office and administrative support occupations with a 5% share of new job postings.

TeamViewer, Campus Management, Blackboard, Doctolib, and Ubisoft Entertainment are among the top companies leading in edtech hiring within the technology industry.

Countries driving adoption of edtech in technology industry

The US is the leading country in edtech adoption within the technology industry, boasting the highest number of edtech-related patents, jobs, and deals. Meanwhile, India, Germany, South Korea and China also maintain significant positions in edtech adoption within the technology industry.

In conclusion, the edtech landscape within the technology industry demonstrates a notable growth in patent applications, a fluctuation in strategic deals, and shifts in hiring trends. These dynamics highlight the evolving nature of edtech and its broader impact beyond the technology domain.

To further understand GlobalData's analysis on edtech in the technology industry, buy the report here.