UK startup EduMe has raised $5m in a Series A funding round in order to expand its mobile workforce training and engagement platform for the deskless workforce.

The funding round was led by Valo Ventures, the first time the Silicon Valley-based firm has invested in a European company, with additional investment in EduMe coming from Connect Ventures.

Catering to the ride hailing, logistics, healthcare, hospitality and telecoms industries and beyond, EduMe provides training solutions to companies whose workforces are deskless – representing 80% of the global workforce.

The platform includes lessons, instant broadcast messages and surveys to enable companies to get feedback from trainees.

Customers include Deliveroo, Deloitte and Uber, the latter of which has been using the platform to train drivers in Covid-19 safety practices.

EduMe funding to support expansion amid Covid-19

While it is already being used by companies in over countries, EduMe has seen considerable growth during the Covid-19 pandemic as companies look increasingly to digital platforms to meet their training needs.

“There’s never been a greater need to effectively train, inform and engage your workforce, and technology now allows us to do so seamlessly, regardless of where people perform their work,” said Jacob Waern, CEO and founder of EduMe, adding that the investment from Valo Ventures highlighted the growth in this industry.

“They have a genuine appreciation for this paradigm shift in the modern workforce, and their global network with a base in Silicon Valley makes them the perfect partner for EduMe. This investment will allow us to continue to invest into a unique product proposition that seamlessly combines mobile-first training, information and engagement to empower the modern workforce.”

The investment also underscores the growing prevalence of distributed workforces.

“We are excited about the role EduMe can play in helping distributed workforces be successful,” said Mona ElNaggar, partner at Valo Ventures.

“They create access to information where, when and how employees want to consume it, while delivering compelling ROI to employers with benefits like decreased onboarding costs and improved customer experience.

“We love that combination of purpose and profit at Valo Ventures, so we are thrilled to partner with the team at EduMe as they enable workforce success.”

