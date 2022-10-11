Elon Musk gains unlikely CEO supporter urging him to “clean up Twitter”

Credit: (left) Photo by James Devaney/GC Images (right) Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Elon Musk has a new – and unexpected – supporter. Despite the multinational investment bank suing Tesla last year for $162.2m, its CEO, Jamie Dimon, has become the latest public fan of Musk’s $44bn Twitter takeover and anti-bot mission.

Back in November 2021, the electric car giant was sued for allegedly breaching a 2014 contract related to stock warrants they’d sold to JPMorgan.

It came after Musk’s infamous 2018 tweet about taking Tesla private.

But now, talking to CNBC on Tuesday, Dimon showed his support for the Tesla CEO hailing him as “very smart” and stating: “I hope Musk cleans up Twitter.”

The strong words come as the tumultuous Musk vs Twitter deal had a revival last week. The SpaceX founder announced he wanted to buy the social media platform for the original $54.20 each share price, which was initially agreed upon back in April.

Musk spoke about “defeating the spam bot, and authenticating all real humans” in an April statement where he announced he wanted to buy the platform.

However, Twitter and Musk were set to head to trial on October 17 to resolve the SpaceX billionaire’s attempts to walk away from the deal.

Now, the court has ruled that Musk has until October 28 to finalise the deal if he wants to avoid trial.

Elon Musk has spoken tirelessly about his concern with the number of spam accounts on Twitter – something Dimon says he agrees with too.

“Why can’t Twitter know who you are when you come on board, so they can eliminate all those people in the public square who are robots and emails and stuff like that?” Dimon questioned.

Adding: “Why can’t they give you a choice of algorithms? As opposed to one that just jazzes you up.”

