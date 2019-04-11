Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Elon Musk will have the most influence in the world of technology this year, according to an exhaustive survey of programmers.

In the Stack Overflow Developer Survey, 30.2% of respondents said they thought the SpaceX and Tesla CEO would have the most influence in the field in 2019.

In second was Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, with just 7.2%. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella came in third with 4.4% of the vote.

The survey saw almost 90,000 programmers respond from around the world, making it the largest of its kind across the globe.

Elon Musk influence remains despite rocky few months

The survey indicates that the near cultish status surrounding Musk has not waned, despite a number of incidents that risked denting his publish image.

At the end of 2018 Musk was accused of fraud by The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over what the organisation deemed “false and misleading tweets” regarding taking Tesla private.

In the fallout from the incident, Musk was forced to step down as chair of Tesla, although maintained his position as CEO.

In February Musk fell afoul of the SEC again on Twitter, when he reported Tesla production figures over the social media platform in apparent contravention of his previous settlement.

Meanwhile, Tesla has faced a somewhat fraught time, with the company having to shed almost a tenth of its workforce in 2018 over a botched automation attempt.

However, Musk has also had numerous public image wins that have maintained his positon as a highly liked figure within the world of technology.

SpaceX, in particular, has had a successful time, with the Crew Dragon completing its first unmanned test mission ahead of transporting humans to the International Space Station.

Of course, whether Elon Musk can retain his position of widespread adoration in the tech world remains to be seen, but with little competition from other big personalities he is unlikely to be unseated anytime soon.