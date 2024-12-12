We are now entering a phase where a host of government authorities are introducing environmental laws relating to mandatory reporting, carbon pricing, and carbon import tariffs, forcing industries towards net zero.

Net zero refers to cutting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions being then ‘offset’ using carbon offsets or credits. Companies typically first aim to achieve net zero operations by reducing their Scope 1 and 2 emissions, then achieve net zero value chains by reducing their Scope 3 emissions. It is important to set reduction targets and emissions reporting protocols to track a company’s performance over time.

Weak reporting

However, there is little standardisation in emissions disclosure. Companies calculate and report emissions differently and inconsistently. But this is changing.

In 2023, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) published its first sustainability disclosure standards. These standards are now used by government authorities as the global baseline for climate and emissions reporting.

Over time, emissions reporting will become a standardised practice, similar to current financial reporting.

Emissions reporting by region

The US

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

From FY2026, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will require large companies to disclose climate-related risks, Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions, and expenditure on carbon offsets and renewable energy credits. Limited assurance will be required from FY2029 and reasonable assurance from FY2033.

China

From 2026, China’s three major stock markets will require around 450 companies to disclose Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and any emissions reduction practices.

The European Union (EU)

The EU is known as the most ambitious geography when it comes to net zero.

Since FY2024, the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) requires 50,000 of the EU’s largest companies to disclose their climate-related opportunities and risks and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions.

The EU is the only authority that requires the reporting of scope 3 emissions.

Third-party audited limited assurance of GHG emissions reporting will be required from FY2026, with reasonable assurance required from FY2028.

Assurance requirements

As environmental reporting requirements toughen so too does the need for assurance. Assurance services are typically undertaken by an independent party that verifies that the information provided is valid and accurate. Assurance processes over emissions data enhance the reliability of the information reported and build confidence in a company’s net zero agenda.

Reasonable assurance is akin to an audit opinion regarding a company’s financial information. An audit opinion verifies that a company’s financial statements have been prepared accurately, are reasonably presented, and are factually correct. Like an audit, reasonable assurance involves the assessor evaluating and reviewing a company’s controls throughout its operations and value chain. The assessor identifies any risks and conducts thorough testing. Based on the information gathered, the assessor produces an assurance conclusion.

Limited assurance is a similar process, but far less comprehensive. While it follows the same general methods as reasonable assurance, the level of assurance obtained is lower. The procedures performed by the assurer are less extensive and vary in nature and timing. Environmental authorities will first require companies to obtain limited assurance but will toughen assurance requirements as emissions reporting becomes standardised across industries.