Last night marked the 71st annual Creative Arts Emmys, and saw John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice join the esteemed ranks of EGOT winners. But what exactly is an EGOT?

First coined by actor Philip Michael Thomas, EGOT is an acronym for the four major US entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The title is given to an individual who has been awarded all four of the top accolades.

There are currently 15 EGOT winners, including Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Barbra Streisand and Quincy Jones.

Who are the new EGOT winners?

As of last night, John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice joined the ranks of EGOT-winners.

All three won their awards at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys for Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert. The live version of the 1970s rock opera, broadcast on NBC, won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

John Legend has become the first black man to win all four awards, after already receiving 10 Grammys, a Tony for Best Revival of a Play for Jitney in 2017, and an Oscar for his song Glory in 2015. He is also the second youngest man to achieve EGOT status, after Frozen songwriter Robert Lopez.

Musical theatre composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice also joined the ranks of EGOT winners. The pair have won Tonys for shows including Evita and Sunset Boulevard, Grammys for Cats and Evita and an Oscar for the song “You Must Love Me” from Evita.

Songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose original songs have appeared in La La Land and The Greatest Showman narrowly missed out on becoming EGOT winners after their song “In the Market for a Miracle” failed to win the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music.

Who else took home Emmys?

Other winners included Game of Thrones, which picked up seven awards out of its 15 nominations, animated series Rick and Morty, which took home the award for Best Animated Programme, and 16 wins for Netflix including The Crown and Stranger Things.

Apple won its first award for original content, after Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series won the award for Short Form Variety Series.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was awarded two posthumous Emmys for his series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

The 2018 Primetime Emmy awards will take place next week, with John Legend hoping to add to his awards stash with a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar.