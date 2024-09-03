Enerpoly, a battery cell technology company based in Sweden, has opened the doors to what is claimed to be the world’s first zinc-ion battery megafactory.
The Enerpoly Production Innovation Center (EPIC), situated in Rosersberg near Stockholm, spans 6,500m² and is set to reach a production capacity of 100 MWh per year by 2026.
With commissioning already underway, the commencement of the EPIC facility’s operations is scheduled for 2025.
The megafactory is expected to play a crucial role in the collaborative development of market-ready battery products with Enerpoly’s partners, while also facilitating large-scale pilot projects for commercial, industrial, and utility energy storage applications.
Zinc-ion batteries from Enerpoly are designed to cater to a variety of energy storage needs, including grid storage, backup power, and safety-critical applications.
These applications are particularly relevant for maritime environments, critical infrastructure, and densely populated urban areas.
The International Energy Agency has indicated that to achieve the renewable energy targets set for COP28, which include tripling the global renewable energy capacity by 2030, a six-fold increase in energy storage is necessary.
In July 2024, Enerpoly announced the acquisition of a dry electrode manufacturing equipment for the EPIC facility.
This investment is expected to enhance Enerpoly’s production efficiency, reduce costs and environmental impact, and contribute to more sustainable energy storage solutions.
Furthermore, this development lays the groundwork for Enerpoly’s future plans to scale up to gigafactory production levels.
Enerpoly CEO Eloisa de Castro said: “Our new manufacturing facility marks a pivotal moment in our journey toward revolutionizing the energy industry. With EPIC, our focus is firmly on driving sustainable innovation, and meeting the growing demand for renewable energy storage.
“By scaling up our production, we can deliver first-of-all-kind deployments in partnership with utilities and battery system integrators across Europe and globally.”
In a separate development, Northvolt of Sweden and ProLogium of Taiwan have also announced their intentions to construct electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Europe.