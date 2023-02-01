Credit: Gorodenkoff Shutterstock

As 2023 begins, enterprises continue to face tough economic conditions. This year has already witnessed mass layoffs in technology and other sectors as organizations look to cut costs and streamline operations ahead of what is expected to be major reductions in consumer and corporate spending. IT budgets are expected to suffer as planned projects get shelved and executives reassess priorities.



However, GlobalData predicts that cybersecurity security will remain a top investment priority in the new year. The fallout from recent attacks has been costly. Cybercrime instruments like ransomware have profound psychological and financial consequences, which keep cybersecurity top of mind for both IT professionals and corporate executives. This is expected to drive significant enterprise investment in cybersecurity. Additionally, the move to hybrid work operations presents cybercriminals with an opportunity they were quick to explore. Though there has been considerable work done in areas such as endpoint detection and response (EDR) to close some security gaps, hackers are still finding ways to navigate around protections.



Top 5 GlobalData cybersecurity for enterprises predictions 2023.

GlobalData expects organizations to build on existing investments in the coming year, but also to further explore key cybersecurity developments in 2023, presented below.

1.Simplicity in Cybersecurity and Better Risk Management: Vendors will continue to innovate in 2023, stemming across applications, cloud to legacy environments, and to the point of user devices, whatever and wherever that might be. However, there must be greater involvement by enterprise executive teams in translating how security measures translate to positive business outcomes, positive revenue, and limit overall enterprise risks across the complete supply chain. And this should be the foundation in engaging with vendors.

2.Automation, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence Get Ready for Prime Time: There must be tighter integration across threat intelligence functions including analytics and AI to improve the effectiveness of solutions. More managed security providers are looking to ingest data from multiple feeds to react more quickly to real threats. 2023 may also be the year that more organizations must find the appetite for applying automation to incidence response in a broader way.

3.Unified and Integrated Detection/Response and Technology Consolidation: The ‘unified and integrated detection/response’ market will gain further momentum in 2023 as technologies further mature that offer integrated detection and response across network, endpoint, and cloud. The focus here for enterprises should be on unifying prevention, detection, investigation, and response with behavioral analytics utilizing AI.

4.Converged Network and Cloud Security with Zero Trust: More organizations will continue to map out what can be multi-year strategies to deploy solutions that support secure access service edge (SASE) and zero trust architectures. GlobalData expects more movement forward as enterprises deploy solutions like cloud access security broker (CASB), and comply to SASE and zero trust to better protect their IT estates end-to-end.

5.DevSecOps on the Ascent: GlobalData predicts that 2023 will be the year that DevSecOps efforts really get off the ground. While enterprises will still need to navigate the challenges of limited resources and budget constraints, GlobalData expects to see real progress in areas such as cross-training of security analysts in cloud technology management and investment in tools to incorporate security controls in the earliest phases of development.