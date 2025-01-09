The ePlane Company, a provider of flying electric taxis and urban air mobility solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to enhance urban air mobility.
This collaboration will leverage ePlane’s innovations in compact electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft and TCS’ expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and the internet of things.
Under the partnership, the companies aim to create “transformative” solutions addressing urban challenges such as congestion, inefficiency, and environmental sustainability.
The partnership will also focus on sustainability and scalability by developing a “Keiretsu-like” supplier-buyer framework and integrating renewable energy sources.
The memorandum of understanding outlines strategic initiatives, including co-developing tailored solutions for TCS customers, product demonstrations, and participation in innovation-focused events like TCS PacePorts.
These initiatives are designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced air mobility systems.
Founded by Professor Satya Chakravarthy and developed at IIT Madras in 2019, The ePlane Company aims to enhance urban transportation.
The company is developing the e200x, an eVTOL aircraft designed for up to seven-fold faster intra-city commutes and cargo transport, reducing traffic congestion in urban centres.
ePlane focuses on creating compact, lightweight, and sustainable solutions for urban mobility.
The ePlane Company Business founders office Vishnu Ramakrishnan said: “This collaboration with TCS aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine urban transportation by creating efficient and sustainable electric air mobility solutions. By leveraging TCS’ expertise, we can scale our operations, enhance our technological capabilities, and bring the future of air mobility closer to reality.”
“By combining their strengths, TCS and The ePlane Company aim to deliver sustainable solutions that address the challenges of modern urban transportation.”