In the second half of 2021 the number of equity offerings decreased significantly by 76.9% from the same period in 2020, according to GlobalData research.

This marks a deceleration in growth from the 33.3% decrease in deals that occurred in H1 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

During this time, the region that saw the biggest increase in the number of deals was The Asia-Pacific region.

From the second half of 2020 to the second half of 2021, the largest regional increase in deals was also seen in The Asia-Pacific region.

The region saw a 100% increase in deals.

During second half of 2021, equity offerings accounted for 0.8% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents a decrease from the figure of 1.6% in second half of 2020.

The highest value equity offering announced in 2021 (where the deal value was known), is the financing to be raised by China Mobile in an IPO of series A shares.

The deal is set to be worth $8,638 million.

The database states that the rationale behind this deal was as follows: "China Mobile intends to use the proceeds to promote digital intelligence transformation and build a new digital intelligence ecosystem for 5G boutique network construction, cloud resource new infrastructure construction."