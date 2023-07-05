GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Ericsson, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Ericsson’s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Ericsson offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company, has set a target to achieve net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2040. The company aims to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030 and has submitted its target to the Science Based Targets initiative for verification. Ericsson has already achieved some of its environmental targets, including a 39% reduction in energy consumption in its Ericsson Radio Systems portfolio compared to the legacy portfolio in 2016. The company also achieved a 60% reduction in scope 1, 2, and 3 business travel and downstream transportation emissions compared to the 2016 baseline. Ericsson plans to gradually transition to a low-carbon fleet, source 100% renewable energy at its facilities by 2030, and engage suppliers for decarbonization. The company also plans to invest in research and development to improve portfolio energy performance and operate networks intelligently using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.



Ericsson has taken several steps to reduce emissions, including preparing for emerging environmental, social, and governance regulations, improving ways to capture emissions data, and working cross-functionally to cover gaps in the supply chain. The company has also established a governance structure to monitor enterprise risk management and ensure risk-informed decision-making. Ericsson has a long-term goal of achieving sustainable compliance and controls, strengthening its corporate culture, and significantly focusing on data-guided monitoring.



In conclusion, Ericsson has set aggressive focuses to accomplish net-zero emissions across its value chain and has accomplished a portion of its targets. The organization plans to slowly progress to a low-carbon armada, source 100 percent environmentally friendly power at its offices, and connect with its suppliers for decarbonization.