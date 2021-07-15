Verdict lists five of the top tweets on disruptive tech in Q2 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on disruptive tech in Q2 2021

1. Erik Voorhees’ tweet on THORChain for Bitcoiners

Erik Voorhees, founder and CEO of ShapeShift, a crypto currency trading platform, shared an article on THORChain for Bitcoiners. Voorhees explains how the THORChain works like a uniswap but is actually a multi-chain liquidity network that allows anyone to trade one digital assets across different blockchains in a decentralised and trust-minimised way.

The technology does not include custodians or wrapping and allows anyone to earn yield on their digital assets in a decentralised manner. The first real multi-chain THORChain was launched on 13 April 2021, and it supports Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and Binance Chain, the article detailed.

"With any custodian, we lose the property of immutability. Is that important? If you’re a Bitcoiner, it ought to be." An In-Depth Introduction to @THORChain #bitcoinhttps://t.co/fHsKXCX73F — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) April 15, 2021

Username: Erik Voorhees

Twitter handle: @ErikVoorhees

Retweets: 171

Likes: 580

2. Robert Scoble’s tweet on the launch of 3D tools and services by Apple

Robert Scoble, a blogger and tech evangelist, shared an article on the launch of the new 3D tools and services Apple, a multinational technology company, at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WDCC). Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, is estimated to have spent approximately $40bn on this new venture, Scoble noted.

Expected to be the fourth paradigm shift for the company, Apple is looking forward to unveiling 3D screens and interfaces, and even 3D to 2D monitors as well, Scoble writes. One of the few upcoming Apple announcements next year will be a new real-time 3D map of the world, a new Siri with a search engine, a new virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) headset, and a new 3D experiences for inside cars.

Major WWDC preview: the new 3D Apple arrives.https://t.co/Mym6XPgsmZ Will be doing a Twitter Space later this afternoon to talk with everyone about this. If you are in VR or AR you MUST read this. It will change our industry deeply. — Scoble (@Scobleizer) May 15, 2021

Username: Robert Scoble

Twitter handle: @Scobleizer

Retweets: 132

Likes: 400

3. Ronald Van Loon’s tweet on enabling manufacturing with IOTA

Ronald Van Loon, the CEO of Intelligent World, an influencer network connecting businesses, experts and influencers to AI, tech and analytics enthusiasts, shared an article on enabling manufacturing using IOTA, an open-source distributed ledger and cryptocurrency designed for the Internet of things (IoT). Post Covid, IoT will continue to scale and assist businesses in internal tracking as manufacturing and other sectors begin to embrace automation on a massive scale, the article detailed.

The integration of blockchain technology with IoT has been in existence since 2015 but will become more prevalent in the future as industries move towards a smart industrial applications concept. Companies will prefer IOTA over blockchain to avoid latency issues, enhance their computing power, and evade data thefts.

Username: Ronald Van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 127

Likes: 387

4. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on the future of autonomous amphibious vehicles

Evan Kirstel, chief digital evangelist and co-founder of eViRa Health, a marketing and advertising agency, shared a video on Salamandra Robotica II, a robot that can swim, walk, and crawl owing to its modular design. Each part of the robot has its own battery, microcontroller, and motors, which enables the addition or removal of certain parts to modify its movements.

The robot is providing insights to scientists on how neural circuits in the spinal cord dictate the movement of vertebrates. The innovation is being considered as a way forward to how autonomous amphibious vehicles can be created to conduct research and rescue operations.

Username: Evan Kirstel

Twitter handle: @EvanKirstel

Retweets: 68

Likes: 156

5. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on AI fire detection system

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation Srl, a consultancy firm, shared an article on how artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing can help in dealing with challenges such as global warming, sustainability, and forest fires. The recent California wildfires in 2020 destroyed 4.4 million acres of land, 10,000 standing structures, and caused damages worth $12bn, the article noted.

Grasso stated that the AAEON Intelligent Forest Fire Monitoring System helps detect smoke and then activates an alarm system to reduce the spread and girth of the fire. The AI can not only analyse images to identify signs of smoke and then alert the local fire department, but also distinguish between fog and smoke. It can also determine the speed and direction of the fire, the article highlighted.

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Retweets: 115

Likes: 152