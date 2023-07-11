Climate change, human rights, animal welfare, equality, and social justice have featured in box office hits since the earliest days of cinema. Credit: Stefano Chiacchiarini ’74 via Shutterstock

For years, the corporate world has shown a lackadaisical attitude towards ESG (environmental, social, and governance) commitments.

However, as financial incentivization becomes more enticing, and regulations more rigorous, corporations are hastening to establish ESG taskforces and strategies that pave the way for more sustainable and resilient business models. For a comprehensive view of the numerous regulations coming into force across the world, and an explanation of the consequences for international business and trade, see GlobalData’s Thematic Intelligence report, ESG 2.0.

ESG box office hits

Within the creative world, ESG-related storylines have been plot points for many cinematic masterpieces. The emotive topics of climate change, human rights, animal welfare, equality, and social justice have featured in box office hits since the earliest days of cinema.

Here are five must-watch films that feature strong ESG narratives.

Number 5: Thank You for Smoking (2005)

Thank You for Smoking is an American satirical comedy that follows the representative of a Big Tobacco firm whose job it is to prevent the dissemination of anti-tobacco marketing that links smoking to lung disease. The representative ends up finding himself increasingly pressured to silence anti-tobacco proponents, even resorting to corruption and bribery to achieve his goals.

Thank You for Smoking exemplifies the importance of disclosure and accountability, both of which are key ESG tenets and are being increasingly regulated into force across various sectors.

Number 4: 12 Angry Men (1957)

12 Angry Men is a courtroom drama from the 1950s that has stood the test of time, not least for Henry Fonda’s quiet determinism in changing the stubborn minds of his fellow jury members convinced of an innocent man’s guilt—a verdict that would result in the death penalty. The film takes place almost entirely in one room as the 12 members of the jury debate whether a young man is guilty of murdering his abusive father. The rhetoric against the poverty-stricken defendant is charged with elitism, racism, and contemptuous assumptions that override the jury’s capacity for both compassion and critical thinking. Henry Fonda, the only juror to doubt the defendant’s guilt, compels each man to confront his prejudice and acknowledge the possibility that their conclusions are not backed by sufficient evidence.

12 Angry Men exemplifies the importance of diversity and inclusion within situations of power, the absence of which leads to narrow-minded thinking and potentially devastating consequences.

Number 3: Erin Brockovich (2000)

Erin Brockovich is based on a true story of a woman who in 1993 exposed a water utility company that was responsible for the carcinogenic contamination of water supplies in Hinkley, California. The reckless dumping of hundreds of millions of gallons of chromium-tainted water resulted in an alarming rise in the number of cancer diagnoses within the local community. Against the odds, Brockovich holds the water utility company to task, achieving hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation for the affected residents.

The story of the Hinkley water contamination serves as a strong precedent. Flouting environmental laws will have financial, reputational, and moral consequences.

Number 2: Metropolis (1927)

Fritz Lang’s beautiful yet harrowing Metropolis depicts a world where instead of being liberated by machines, working-class humans are enslaved by them. At the same time, wealthy industrialists enjoy a life of blissful frivolity afforded to them by the tireless toiling of their underprivileged workers. When a young, privileged man observes for the first time the appalling conditions of the working class, he is outraged by the immorality and ends up trading places with a laborer worn out by exhaustion. He learns quickly how strenuous such a life is and makes it his mission to improve the conditions of the underclass.

While ESG was not a term in existence in 1927, the silent film’s unremitting depiction of corruption, greed, and exploitation and their divisive effects on society exemplify why good corporate governance is imperative. With modern-day slavery and poor working conditions still very much a problem in 2023, the film’s impact lives on.

Number 1: An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

An Inconvenient Truth is a well-known documentary written by former US vice president and long-time proponent of environmentalism, Al Gore. The film is internationally renowned for its passionate approach to educating its audience about the dangers of climate change. The film draws on vast swathes of scientific evidence to present a compelling argument to invest in renewable energy and promote greener lifestyles. The message of An Inconvenient Truth is as fresh in the year 2023 as it was in 2006—the world is facing an impending climate crisis and corporations and people alike must adopt change.