EssilorLuxottica hopes to enhance its proprietary hardware and software with the deal. Credit: ArDanMe/Shutterstock.

French eyewear company EssilorLuxottica has announced the acquisition of artificial intelligence (AI) startup Pulse Audition to bolster its presence in the hearing solutions sector.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition aims to integrate advanced AI-driven technology into EssilorLuxottica’s products, enhancing the quality of hearing aids and related solutions.

Set up in 2021 and based in France, Pulse Audition specialises in AI-based noise reduction and voice enhancement algorithms.

These technologies aim to enable individuals with hearing impairments to better understand speech, even in noisy environments.

Pulse Frames, one of the startup’s offerings, incorporate AI and gyroscopic technology in glasses to support personal hearing.

The frames feature a microphone array that scans the audio environment, identifying and isolating the voice the wearer focuses on, according to the company’s website.

Pulse Audition claims that gyroscope sensors detect head movements to determine the direction of attention and speakers embedded within the glasses’ arms amplify the desired voice without obstructing natural hearing.

Pulse Frames come with a mobile application that allows personalisation of settings according to sensory profiles, preferences, and interaction environments.

By integrating Pulse Audition’s proprietary technologies, expertise in AI software development, embedded AI, and audio signal processing, EssilorLuxottica hopes to enhance its proprietary hardware and software.

EssilorLuxottica chairman and CEO Francesco Milleri and deputy CEO Paul du Saillant said: “We continuously explore market opportunities in AI and big data, and this acquisition in France – one of our home countries – is a perfect fit with our long-term goals and investments in hearing solutions.

“It reinforces our commitment to advancing the next category of computing platforms, also in Europe. We are excited to welcome this talented team in our group and look forward to further unlocking the enormous potential in the underserved hearing space.”

This acquisition builds on the group’s hearing solutions strategy, following its 2023 purchase of Nuance Hearing.

In October 2024, EssilorLuxottica presented a final prototype for Nuance Audio, a pair of eyeglasses with advanced hearing technology built in.