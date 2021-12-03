Europe was the fastest growing region for digitalization hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending October.

The number of roles in Europe made up 17.2 per cent of total digitalization jobs – up from 13.9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by North America, which saw a 0.2 year-on-year percentage point change in digitalization roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digitalization, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digitalization roles in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was Canada, which saw 3.7 per cent of all digitalization job adverts in the three months ending July last year, increasing to 5.1 per cent in the three months ending October this year.

That was followed by France (up 1.3 percentage points), Poland (up 0.8), and Ireland (up 0.7).

The top country for digitalization roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 41.8 per cent of all roles in the three months ending October.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for digitalization workers in the tech industry?

Some 2.7 per cent of all tech industry digitalization roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending October - more than any other city.

That was followed by Hyderabad (India) with 2.7 per cent, London (United Kingdom) with 1.9 per cent, and York (United States) with 1.9 per cent.