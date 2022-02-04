Europe is seeing a hiring boom in tech industry IoT roles

Europe was the fastest growing region for internet of things (IoT) hiring among tech industry companies in the three months ending December, according to new data from research firm GlobalData.

The number of roles in Europe made up 18.5 per cent of total IoT jobs – up from 13.3 per cent in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by North America, which saw a 1.5 year-on-year percentage point change in IoT roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData’s thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include internet of things, are chosen to cover “any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night”.

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels – and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for IoT job ads in the tech industry?

The fastest growing country was Germany, which saw 3.1 per cent of all IoT job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 7.5 per cent in the three months ending December this year.

That was followed by Canada (up 3.1 percentage points), the United Kingdom (up 0.8), and Japan (up 0.3). https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/ZxYoz/1/

The top country for IoT roles in the tech industry is the United States which saw 38.7 per cent of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for IoT workers in the tech industry?

Some four per cent of all tech industry IoT roles were advertised in Bengaluru (India) in the three months ending December – more than any other city.

That was followed by Toronto (Canada) with four per cent, Hyderabad (India) with 1.9 per cent, and Munich (Germany) with 1.7 per cent. https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/KmU4Q/1/