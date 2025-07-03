Over the past five years, the European Commission and EU countries have invested over €11bn in quantum technology. Credit: paparazzza/ Shutterstock.com.

The European Commission has introduced a new plan to position Europe as a dominant force in the quantum technology sector by 2030.

This initiative seeks to develop a robust and independent quantum ecosystem that will support startup growth and help transform scientific discoveries into market-ready applications.

Quantum technology, with better processing speeds compared to conventional computing, is expected to address complex challenges. This includes advancements in pharmaceuticals and securing critical infrastructure.

These technologies are also anticipated to enhance the EU’s industrial competitiveness and technological sovereignty, with notable implications for defence and security.

European Commission estimates that the sector will create thousands of skilled jobs across the EU and surpass a global valuation of €155bn ($183bn) by 2040.

The new strategy particularly targets five primary areas: research and innovation, quantum infrastructures, ecosystem development, space and dual-use technologies, and quantum skills.

The planned actions will include launching the Quantum Europe Research and Innovation Initiative with EU Member States to support foundational research and develop applications in crucial public and industrial sectors.

Additionally, a quantum design facility and six quantum chip pilot lines will be established to convert scientific prototypes into manufacturable products. The strategy also includes plans to launch a pilot facility for the European Quantum Internet and expand the network of Quantum Competence Clusters across the EU.

The European Quantum Skills Academy is expected to be established by 2026. The plan also envisages a collaboration with the European Space Agency for the development of a Quantum Technology Roadmap in Space.

A significant aim of the strategy is to boost the share of global private funding that European quantum companies receive. The figure currently stands at approximately 5%.

“We have to now focus more on private funding because we are very strong already in public funding,” EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen was quoted by Reuters as saying in a press conference.

In the past five years, the European Commission and EU countries have provided more than €11bn in public funding for quantum technology.

The commission intends to work closely with Member States and the European quantum community, including academia, startups, industrial actors, and innovation stakeholders, to achieve the strategy’s objectives.

A High-Level Advisory Board, comprising leading European quantum scientists and technology experts, will offer independent strategic guidance on implementing the Quantum Europe Strategy.

This will be followed by a Quantum Act proposal, expected in 2026, to further build on the strategy.