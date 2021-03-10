Led by General Motors Ventures, Hyundai Mobis, SAIC Capital and Van Tuyl Group’s $50m venture financing of Envisics, Europe’s technology industry saw a rise of 3.33% in virtual and augmented reality deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 31 virtual and augmented reality deals worth $128.31m were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 30 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q4 2020 with 23, representing a 74.2% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with six deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 19.4% and 6.5% share of the overall virtual and augmented reality deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of virtual and augmented reality deals, venture financing was the leading category in the UK technology industry with $98.51m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $29.73m and $0.06m, respectively.

Europe technology industry virtual and augmented reality deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology virtual and augmented reality deals accounted for an 81.8% share of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five virtual and augmented reality deals stood at $104.96m, against the overall value of $128.31m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry virtual and augmented reality deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) General Motors Ventures, Hyundai Mobis, SAIC Capital and Van Tuyl Group’s $50m venture financing of Envisics

2) The $29.73m acquisition of Coatsink Software by Thunderful Publishing

3) Channel four Ventures and Mubadala Investment’s $14m venture financing of MEL Science

4) The $7.12m venture financing deal with Creal by Ariel Luedi, DAA Capital Partners, Investiere.ch and Swisscom Ventures

5) Deepbridge Capital SEIS Fund’s venture financing with vTime Holdings for $4.1m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed virtual and augmented reality deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.