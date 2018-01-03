Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

For those who own a boat, plan to own a boat, or just like boats, the London Boat Show is the place to be.

This year will mark the 64th annual London Boat Show. It will take place between the 10th and 14th of January as part of a five day extravaganza of seamanship. The ExCel convention centre will play host to this year’s London Boat Show.

Over 200 boats will be appearing on the boardwalks alone at the show, including 35 boats which will make their debut. In addition, there are a further hundred or so exhibitors who’ll be showing off other parts of the boating experience.

Online sailing sensations Elayna Carausu and Riley Whitelum (a.k.a. Sailing La Vagabonde) a YouTuber couple who sail around the world will be appearing at the festival on Thursday 11th January 2017, between 12:00-12:30 and 13:30-14:00 at the show’s Legends Theatre. And they’re far from the only famous sailors who’ll be at the show. Tracey Edwards MBE, Alex Thomson, and Zeb Soanes are just a handful of the huge sailing names who’ll appear at the show.

Here’s everything you need to know about the London Boat Show!

When is the 2018 London Boat Show?

The London Boat Show will take place for five days between the 10th and 14th of January.

The event is open from 10am to 6pm every day. On Thursday 11th, the event is open until 8pm as a special late night opening. This is to accommodate the Yachts And Yachting Awards. For those unfamiliar with the awards, they’re billed as the ‘Oscars’ of the yachting world. Visitors can already vote for the awards here.

Where is the 2018 London Boat Show?

The 2018 London Boat Show takes place at the ExCeL convention centre at the Royal Victoria Dock. The full address is: ExCeL Centre, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London, E16 1XL.

Car parking is available at the event. It costs £20 for 24 hours at the Orange car park or £15 for up to 24 hours in the Royal Victoria multi-storey carpark.

If traveling by public transport, the easier way to access the ExCeL centre is from the Jubilee line or DLR. From the Jubilee line it is advised to alight at Canning Town and then change onto the DLR. The stop for the DLR is Custom House for the west entrance and Prince Regent for the east entrance and ICC London. Check your ticket to work out which entrance is the one for this event.

How does one buy tickets for the 2018 London Boat Show?

Tickets are still available and they are available for purchase here. Prices are as follows (prices in brackets are for the preview day on Wednesday 10th January):