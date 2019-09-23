Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

Facebook has announced that it is expanding its startup accelerator programme to support businesses developing technologies that have a “positive impact on the world.”

The third edition of Facebook’s London Accelerator programme will be open to startups across Europe, the Middle East and Africa for the first time.

According to Facebook, the programme will focus on startups that are deploying artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, blockchain and other Facebook products to “improve digital connectivity around the globe”.

Starting in November participants in the 12-week programme will have access to guidance from Facebook employees, including workshops in product, engineering, growth and impact, as well as mentorship from product managers, data scientists, marketers, recruitment specialists and engineers from across Facebook.

Matt Warman, Minister for Digital, said:

“London is one of the world’s great tech hubs. It attracts record levels of investment, boasts a business-friendly environment and has a long-standing reputation for innovation. I am delighted that Facebook Accelerator London will bring startups from around the world to the capital to learn from leaders in our hugely successful tech community. This programme will help these startups have a positive impact in communities across the world and I encourage all interested to apply.”

The programme, originally launched nearly two years ago under the name LDN_Lab, this year aims to support startups to enable them to build solutions to “remove digital connectivity barriers such as bringing faster, cheaper and better connectivity and internet services to people”.

Hosted inside Facebook London’s tech office, the Facebook Accelerator London programme will run in partnership with digital consultancy agency Founders Intelligence.

Brent Hoberman, co-founder of Founders Intelligence said:

“We are very excited about the Founders Intelligence and Facebook Accelerator London partnership. Facebook has a huge amount to give to the Founder community and this programme will give impact focussed Founders unique exposure to their scale and exceptional talent. Founders Intelligence exists to help their partners have transformative, positive impact on industries and this programme has a genuine ambition to do just that.”

