Filings buzz: tracking the future of work mentions in the tech sector

Mentions of the future of work within the filings of companies in the tech sector were 212% higher between April 2021 and March 2022 than in 2016, according to the latest analysis of data from GlobalData.

When tech companies publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. The future of work is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether the future of work is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of tech companies, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned the future of work at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 74% compared to 32% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to the future of work.

Related

Of the 10 biggest employers in the tech sector, Teleperformance was the company which referred to the future of work the most between April 2021 and March 2022. GlobalData identified 23 future of work-related sentences in the France-based company's filings - 0.4% of all sentences. Infosys mentioned the future of work the second most - the issue was also referred to in 0.4% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high future of work mentions included Capgemini, CTS and Accenture.

Across all tech companies the filing published in the first quarter of 2022 which exhibited the greatest focus on the future of work came from Dropbox. Of the document's 1,474 sentences, 117 (7.9%) referred to the future of work.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on the future of work and how important the issue is considered within the tech sector, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning the future of work more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into the future of work have been successes or failures.

GlobalData also categorises the future of work mentions by a series of subthemes. Of these subthemes, the most commonly referred to topic in the first quarter of 2022 was 'workflow management', which made up 42% of all future of work subtheme mentions by tech companies.