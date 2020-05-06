GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the world's biggest industries. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Financial services leads as Verdict lists the top five terms tweeted on disruptive tech in April 2020, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweeted terms are the trending industry discussions happening on Twitter by key individuals (influencers) as tracked by the platform.

1. Financial services – 780 mentions

Financial services organisations leveraging various technologies such as AI, delivering financial services through the mobile, and the impact of the recent global coronavirus pandemic on banking and financial services, were some of the popular topics discussed in April 2020. For example, an article shared by Antonio Grasso, a digital transformation advisor, reflects on how financial institutions are leveraging technologies such as AI to optimise their financial planning such as user behaviour or spend analysis.

At the edge of disruption, delivering financial services through the mobile could add $3.7 trillion to the GDP of emerging economies within a decade, the influencer further mentioned in another tweet.

Meanwhile, the impact of Covid-19 on banking was another popular topic of discussion. Jim Marous, a publisher and speaker, shared an article on what banking would like after the pandemic. The article details how the ‘new normal’ will affect the customers-financial institutions relationship, keeping in mind that the world has become digital overnight. Innovation, new digital alternatives, and collaboration will define new standards and practices.

In other news, Spiros Margaris, a venture capitalist, shared a McKinsey report on banking and customer experience during Covid-19. The article noted that banks can play a key role during the current virus crisis, by migrating customers to digital and remote channels to improve customer service.

2. Machine learning – 687 mentions

The application of machine learning in government, healthcare, and to monitor social distancing in the current Covid-19 scenario, were some of the popularly discussed topics this month. According to Michael Fisher, a tech evangelist and analyst, machine learning can have some federal use cases as well such as advanced threat detection, determining data breaches, preventing fraud, and more.

Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, shared a research on how machine learning can help detect signs of lung cancer earlier than it occurs today. A researcher at Google, Danial Tse, and his colleagues developed an algorithm that beat a number of trained radiologists in testing. They argue that lung cancer screening could be more reliable with the help of AI, although the work needed more validation at the moment.

In other news, Spiros Margaris, the VC futurist, discussed how machine learning can be applied to check social distancing at work. Landing AI, a startup, has developed a workplace monitoring tool that alerts when someone fails in maintaining the required distance from a colleague.

3. Artificial Intelligence – 563 mentions

Innovations, the application of AI across sectors, robots powered by AI and IoT, and AI marketing techniques that can help businesses of all sizes scale, were popularly discussed topics in April 2020. Ronald van Loon, a top technology influencer, for instance, shared a video on how 2,000 drones are able to pick up a 40-ton truck.

Antonio Grasso, a digital transformation advisor, meanwhile, shared an article on the concrete ways in which artificial intelligence will disrupt across a wide range of sectors. The article details 24 industries that will be impacted by AI disruption.

In other news, Harold Sinnott, a social media and digital marketing consultant, discussed how artificial intelligence can be taught during the Covid-19 lockdown.

4. Insurtech – 551 mentions

How the current Covid-19 crisis is impacting insurers’ operations, and how technology might help, how insurtech startups will enable underwriting excellence, and this being the time to take advantage of digital training according to insurance brokers, were popularly discussed during the month. Florian Graillot, a VC investor, shared a report on how the current coronavirus crisis is impacting insurers’ operations, and how technology might help alongside all of the value chain. The article details how the crisis will shape immediate response plans and what it will mean for the industry.

Dr Robin Kiera, a renowned insurance and insurtech expert, discussed the importance of digital training during the Covid-19 crisis. The article noted that insurance brokers need to be on top of their game in these crisis times and receive the relevant digital training to stay up-to-date and relevant.

In other news, Andreas Staub, a business development and digital transformation leader, shared an article on how data analytics will be transforming the insurance sector. Analytics enable enriched conversations between brokers and their clients, with commercial lines witnessing a sustained rise.

Great report on how the current crisis is impacting insurers' operations, and how tech might help alongside all the value chain. #InsurTech #FinTech #AI ➡️ https://t.co/qMR2MIhkq1 pic.twitter.com/HzD8PYOExm — Florian Graillot (@FGraillot) April 8, 2020

5. Big Data – 535 mentions

Increasing investments in technologies by governments, to allow countries to be more abreast and competitive, and the idea of big data and IoT changing social marketing, were some popular topics discussed during the month. For example, Andreas Staub, a business development and digital transformation leader, shared an article on how big data and IoT will change social marketing in 2020.

With the trading of data never seeming to stop, brands will look to collect information and bunches of it from connected devices, leading to enormous changes in social promoting.

In other news, Antonio Grasso, a digital transformation advisor, discussed how European Commission has already invested significantly technologies such as big data, robotics, artificial intelligence, cognitive systems, and other emerging technologies to help Europe stay competitive.

Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.