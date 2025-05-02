This acquisition increases Fivetran’s total connectors to more than 900, covering cloud apps, databases, warehouses, and tools. Credit: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.

Fivetran, an automated data movement platform, has signed an agreement to acquire Census, a San Francisco-based company specialising in Reverse ETL, data activation, and operational analytics.

According to Fivetran, this acquisition positions it as the sole fully managed platform that allows enterprises to transfer governed, automated, and real-time data across their entire stack—from source systems to data platforms and back into the business applications that power decision-making.

Fivetran is financing the acquisition with a mix of cash and equity.

The company has not disclosed the terms of the deal, and the completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Fivetran CEO George Fraser said: “This is an exciting moment for Fivetran, and even more so for our customers. For years, our most strategic customers told us they also want to action their data in real-time with Fivetran, not just centralize it in a warehouse. With Census, we’re delivering on that need.”

“Our joint customers can now move trusted, modelled data into every part of their stack, from source systems to cloud platforms and back into operational tools, all on a single, fully managed platform. This is a foundational step in helping enterprises make real-time, AI-powered decisions at scale.”

Established in 2018, Census serves numerous customers across industries and employs more than 50 people.

As part of the acquisition, the Census team, including co-founder and CEO Boris Jabes, will join Fivetran to help lead the company’s data activation strategy.

This acquisition increases Fivetran’s total number of connectors to more than 900, covering cloud apps, databases, data warehouses, and operational tools.

Adding support for Reverse ETL, Fivetran now enables governed data movement in all directions across major warehouses, data lakes, and operational tools.

This is Fivetran’s third acquisition, following its 2021 purchases of HVR and Teleport Data, enhancing its data replication and change data capture capabilities.

This announcement builds on recent milestones for Fivetran, including reaching over $300m in annual recurring revenue and launching Hybrid Deployment, which allows enterprises to run pipelines in any environment on a single platform.