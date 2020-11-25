Fixed broadband lines in Bolivia will increase from 900,000 in 2020 to 1.8 million by 2025. Moreover, Fixed broadband penetration of population will also increase from 8.0% in 2020 to an estimated 14.3% by 2025, supported by continued growth in cable and FTTH subscriptions.

FTTH will have the largest 61.7% share of the total fixed broadband subscriptions in 2020, and will remain the leading broadband technology. It will account for an estimated 63.8% share of the total broadband lines by 2025.

To support the increasing coverage of fixed broadband services, Bolivian government developed a national broadband plan, presented in February 2017, which aims to provide broadband Internet access to 50% of households, 90% of educational establishments, 100% of health facilities in target areas, and all municipal capitals.

As part of the plan, state-backed operator Entel plans to extend its fiber optic backbone network to 25,000km by 2022.