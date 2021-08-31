Fixed broadband revenue in Ecuador will expand at a 8.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, increasing its weight over the total market’s revenue from 18.6% in 2020 to 26.0% in 2025. Growth will be mainly driven by increasing adoption of cable and FTTx-based broadband services across the country. Fixed broadband penetration of households will jump from 12.7% in 2020 to 18.2% in 2025.

At the end of 2020, DSL accounted for 39.6% of the total fixed broadband lines, followed by Fiber (35.6%) and cable (22.9%). GlobalData projects that DSL subscription will decline through 2025 and will account for an estimated 20.3% share by 2025. On the other hand, fiber’s share of the total broadband lines will increase from 35.6% in 2020 to 56.8% by year-end 2025.

In May 2019, the Ecuadorian government launched the Internet for All – Internet Para Todos – plan aimed at improving broadband access across the country, with the goal of reaching a broadband network coverage of 98% of the population by 2021. The government aims to connect about 127,000 households in rural areas with affordable internet access by 2021. The plan also aims to achieve 3G universal coverage and supply 537 parishes (out of 1,024) with 4G coverage by 2021 as part of the government’s commitment towards expanding broadband connectivity.