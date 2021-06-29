Fixed broadband revenue in Peru will expand at a 11.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2025, increasing its weight over the total market’s revenue from 11.5% in 2020 to 17.7% in 2025.

Growth will be mainly driven by increasing cable subscriptions and fiber-optic (FTTH/B) subscriptions over the forecast period. Fixed broadband penetration of households will jump from 7.5% in 2020 to 11.0% in 2025.

At the end of 2020, cable accounted for 77.9% of the total fixed broadband lines estimated for year-end 2020, followed by DSL (7.8%) and fiber (6.3%). GlobalData projects that Peru cable subscription will decline through 2025 and will account for an estimated 70.1% share by 2025. On the other hand, fiber’s share of the total broadband lines will increase from 6.3% in 2020 to 22.0% by year-end 2025.

In February 2021, the Peru Ministerio de Transportes y Comunicaciones (MTC) launched a rural connectivity project to narrow the country’s digital divide by providing internet access to 3.2 million citizens.

The project, with a total estimated cost of US$13.6 million (PEN50 million ), will focus on three areas of work.

The first one will use satellite technology to connect 1,151 public institutions in 860 remote locations in Loreto, Ucayali, Madre de Dios and Amazonas regions.

The second will involve rolling out 6,531 free hotspots across the Huancavelica, Ayacucho, Apurimac, Lambayeque, Cusco, and Lima regions for 2.2 million citizens, out of which 3,636 hotspots will be deployed in 2021.