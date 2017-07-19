Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

Natalie Bennett, former leader of the Green Party, told Verdict that the Brexit process has left the UK in a “dreadful position”.

She has called on the government to hold a second referendum on the country’s European Union membership.

She said:

People in Brussels are looking at Britain with pity and astonishment. There is a democratic case for a second referendum. Politicians do U-turns all the time, so if they can, then the public should be allowed to as well.

Bennett added that British prime minister Theresa May “is in no position to govern”.

Theresa May needs to acknowledge that she doesn’t have the support of the people, she doesn’t have the support of her own party.

On the weekend, a series of leaks revealed cabinet splits over Brexit.

Bennett’s comments follow calls from former British prime minister Tony Blair and deputy prime minister Nick Clegg for the Brexit vote to be reversed.

On Monday, former diplomat John Kerr who is the author of Article 50, the official EU exit clause said that the Brexit process should be halted.

Kerr is one of 60 prominent Scottish Remainers who signed an open letter to May demanding an immediate rethink on the country’s departure from the union.

“In a democracy, it is always possible to think again and to choose a different direction. We need to think again about Brexit, to have a UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process and changing our minds,” the letter said. We recognise that a narrow majority voted to leave the European Union, but the disastrous consequences are now becoming ever clearer — every day.”

The signatories include Scotland’s former first minister Henry McLeish and Nato’s tenth general secretary Baron Robertson.

Just 16 percent of people said the government was managing the Brexit process well, while 40 percent said it was handling it badly, according to a poll published by London-based research firm Survation on Sunday.

David Davis, secretary of state for exiting the EU, will return to Brussels tomorrow for the conclusion of the second round of official Brexit talks.