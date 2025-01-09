The new partnership will implement initiatives to boost performance and strengthen cybersecurity. Credit: FIA 2013-2025 Contenus sous réserve d’approbation de la FIA.

Formula E, officially the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership with a new multi-year agreement to advance AI and technology in motorsport.

This partnership begins with the launch of Formula E’s GEN3 Evo era, combining Google Cloud’s technology with Formula E’s innovation to advance motorsport.

Google Cloud will serve as the official cloud technology services partner and official cloud security partner for Formula E, aiming to transform the electric racing championship through advanced AI and technology solutions.

The collaboration between Formula E and Google Cloud has already seen the successful migration of the body’s data to Google Cloud and the adoption of Google Workspace for enhanced collaboration among employees.

The new partnership will also implement initiatives to boost performance and fan engagement, as well as strengthen cybersecurity.

Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini models will be pivotal in enhancing driver performance analysis.

The technology will provide personalised insights and real-time feedback, which are essential for improving driver skills and developing strategies.

In addition, Google Cloud’s gen AI-ready data platform BigQuery will be integrated with Formula E’s CRM systems to create hyperpersonalised fan experiences and offer advanced insights for race predictions and TV graphics.

Cybersecurity is another critical aspect of the partnership, with Google Cloud set to provide advanced security measures to safeguard the body’s data and operations within the cloud environment.

The collaboration will also expand the GENBETA project, which focuses on pushing the limits of safety, performance, innovation, and sustainability in motorsport.

In December 2024, Google Cloud and airline group Air France-KLM joined forces to enhance the latter’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

This partnership will see the airline leverage Google Cloud’s data, analytics, and generative AI technology to drive its data-centric and multi-cloud strategy.