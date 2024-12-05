Airline group Air France-KLM has joined forces with technology major Google Cloud to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.
This partnership will see airline leverage Google Cloud’s data, analytics, and generative AI technology to drive its data-centric and multi-cloud strategy.
Air France-KLM aims to boost customer satisfaction by offering more personalised services, optimising operations both on the ground and in the air, and simplifying the internal use of data and AI technology.
The airline is undertaking a transformation of its three legacy data centres into a multi-cloud strategy, moving applications to the cloud to accelerate data value and insights.
Early in November 2024, Air France-KLM selected India’s Tata Consultancy Services to modernise its data architecture by migrating it to the cloud.
By utilising Google Cloud’s data and analytics tools, including BigQuery, Air France-KLM will maintain full ownership and control of its data. This is expected to improve time-to-market, foster innovation, and reduce data processing latency.
Air France-KLM group EVP and group CIO Pierre-Olivier Bandet said: “By leveraging Google Cloud’s advanced data technology with a real partnership approach, we intend to accelerate our innovation capacities with security in mind, and with generative AI, build the future of travel.”
The collaboration is also expected to enable a deeper understanding of passenger preferences and travel patterns, while improving flight, airport, and business operations.
Early generative AI use cases include customer agent support with automatic documentation for enhanced customer management and more efficient aircraft maintenance.
Air France-KLM will build a data lakehouse, tapping into Google Cloud’s generative AI expertise and tools to accelerate its AI strategy.
The dedicated AI cloud instance will benefit from multimodal capabilities, a flexible multicloud approach, and ultra-low latency.
Google Cloud will also provide training and support sessions to Air France-KLM’s teams.
These sessions will cover data science and engineering, security, infrastructure, and generative AI, including hackathon-like events, on-site, and online training.
Google Cloud president of global revenue Matt Renner said: “Airlines generate massive amounts of data, much of which can be incredibly valuable in helping drive operational insights, build better customer experiences, and – with the power of generative AI – create entirely new services and offerings.”